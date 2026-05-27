NHL Rumor Roundup: Latest On Nico Hischier, Darcy Kuemper And Boone Jenner

The Devils have begun extension talks with Nico Hischier, Darcy Kuemper faces an uncertain future with the Kings, and the Blue Jackets could part ways with captain Boone Jenner.
Among the priorities facing Sunny Mehta since taking over as GM of the New Jersey Devils is negotiating a contract extension with Nico Hischier.
The 27-year-old Devils captain has a year remaining on his contract with a salary-cap hit of $7.25 million. He was noncommittal when a reporter raised the issue of discussing an extension with a new GM last month, but that was before Mehta was hired.
On Tuesday, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reported that preliminary discussions between Mehta and Hischier's agent, Allain Roy, had recently taken place. He described them as "amicable and positive," but added that negotiations were at an early and "delicate stage."
LeBrun believes Mehta wants clarity on Hischier's intentions. He thinks an extension is the more likely outcome, but doubts the Devils GM will want to go into next season with Hischier on an expiring contract.
If Hischier becomes available in the trade market, he will attract a long list of suitors.
LeBrun suggested the Los Angeles Kings could be among them as they seek a replacement for retired captain Anze Kopitar. Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin has been seeking a first-line center for months, while the Montreal Canadiens are in the market for a second-line center.
Re-signing Hischier will be expensive. He could seek a raise worth over $12 million annually on a long-term deal.
With over $47 million in projected cap space for 2027-28, the Devils have the room to get it done. While some of that long-term cap space could be taken up by signing RFA defenseman Simon Nemec this summer, it could be offset by trading veteran defenseman Dougie Hamilton this summer.
Speaking of the Kings, Eric Stephens of The Athletic believes Darcy Kuemper is "almost certainly" staying put despite losing the starting goalie's role to Anton Forsberg this season.
Kuemper, 36, has one year left on his contract with a cap hit of $5.25 million. His relegation to backup status prompted speculation that the Kings might dangle him in the trade market. He has a 10-team no-trade list.
Stephens suggested Kuemper could become a comeback candidate. However, he also didn't rule out the possibility that he could be put on the trade market next season. Given the dearth of veteran starting goalies in the trade and free-agent markets, Kuemper's situation could be worth monitoring.
Meanwhile, in Columbus, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic recently speculated that Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner might be on the move this summer.
Jenner is slated to become a UFA on July 1 after completing a four-year deal with an average annual value of $3.75 million. The 32-year-old has spent his entire 13-season NHL career with the Blue Jackets.
Portzline said nothing is settled yet, and Jenner could still re-sign with the Blue Jackets. However, he felt that management hadn't made re-signing him a priority.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.