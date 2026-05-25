Leafs' Artur Akhtyamov Pushes Underdog Marlies Into AHL's Final Four: 'We've Got A Great Ace In The Hole'

At 6-foot-2, Akhtyamov has enough size to be an NHL goaltender, and he did make his debut in The Show with the Maple Leafs this season, getting into three games total. There's a very satisfying 'thunk' sound when he gets his goalie pads on a shot (which is often), and he has the flexibility and battle level to keep himself in plays even when all seems lost, a la Tim Thomas.