Leafs' Artur Akhtyamov Pushes Underdog Marlies Into AHL's Final Four: 'We've Got A Great Ace In The Hole'

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect goalie Artur Akhtyamov is the reason the AHL Marlies are in the Eastern Conference final. His coach and teammate had lots of praise for the 24-year-old who is "built for playoff hockey."
The Marlies finished 15th in league standings but have put together a sizzling run in the post-season, establishing an AHL record by winning three straight series-deciding games.
The latest triumph came in their elimination of Cleveland, when Easton Cowan scored with 12 seconds remaining to put the Marlies over the Monsters 3-2.
But Toronto doesn't get to this point without goaltender Artur Akhtyamov.
In his second year of North American pro hockey, Akhtyamov has taken the lion's share of starts in these playoffs and played incredibly well. In fact, he hasn't given up more than three goals in a game yet, though he was pulled after two periods in one game against Laval and replaced by the Marlies' other excellent netminder, Dennis Hildeby.
"He's been the reason why we're in this position," said coach John Gruden. "We've got a great ace in the hole – it's nice we have two aces in the hole – and he's played well. He's feeling confident."
At 6-foot-2, Akhtyamov has enough size to be an NHL goaltender, and he did make his debut in The Show with the Maple Leafs this season, getting into three games total. There's a very satisfying 'thunk' sound when he gets his goalie pads on a shot (which is often), and he has the flexibility and battle level to keep himself in plays even when all seems lost, a la Tim Thomas.
"He's awesome," said right winger Ryan Tverberg. "He's been great, and you never have to worry about him showing up."
Even when Akhtyamov has been beaten, he doesn't let it throw him off.
"Artie won a championship in Russia, and he just seems to have that demeanor – both our goalies do – of (shaking off a goal)," Gruden said. "He's like a quarterback throwing an interception; he lets it fall off of him, and he moves on to that next save. He has a great mindset, and he's built for playoff hockey. He's taken the ball and ran with it."
As Gruden noted, Akhtyamov won a title back home when playing in Russia's version of the AHL, the VHL. His stats with Neftyanik Almetyevsk during that run two years were remarkably similar to what he's putting up with the Marlies right now, which is obviously a good omen. And the pressure of the playoffs? Not a problem.
"I like it," Akhtyamov said. "It's the best time for hockey, and we're enjoying it."
New Maple Leafs GM John Chayka must be enjoying this, too.
Although the Marlies are a veteran squad, the fact that Akhtyamov and Hildeby look to have NHL futures is great for a franchise that needs to make some moves. Many NHL teams need goaltending for next season, and with Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll also proving their bona fides when healthy, the depth at that position could help Chayka acquire pieces elsewhere in the lineup to bolster Toronto.
The Baby Pens finished third overall in the AHL and have home-ice advantage. But as the Marlies have proven so far, anything is possible in these Calder Cup playoffs.
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