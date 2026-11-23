Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 23, 2026 3:27 PMPublished Nov 23, 2026 3:27 PM
Having finally traded Dylan Larkin, the Detroit Red Wings must focus on whether to sign or trade Simon Edvinsson. Meanwhile, the Ottawa Senators have been scouting the Pittsburgh Penguins as they look to add to their roster.
The Detroit Red Wings finally ended the Dylan Larkin standoff by shipping the unhappy center to the Montreal Canadiens. Now, the clock is ticking on their efforts to sign or trade defenseman Simon Edvinsson before the Dec. 1 signing deadline for restricted free agents.
Sportsnet's Frank Seravalli reported last Thursday that sources claimed multiple teams made offer-sheet proposals to the Edvinsson camp. However, the 23-year-old defenseman rejected them because he didn’t want to risk the Red Wings matching them.
MLive.com's Ansar Khan was skeptical, pointing out that only Nashville, Philadelphia, Calgary, Seattle, and Vancouver had the cap space to meet Edvinsson's asking price, believed to be over $10 million annually.
Khan noted that a successful offer-sheet signing between $9.59 million and $11.9 million would require four compensatory draft picks to the Red Wings if they failed to match. Those picks would be two first-rounders, a second, and a third in 2027.
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Only the Flyers, Flames, and Kraken have those picks, but they’re unlikely to be pitching offer sheets to Edvinsson given their well-documented need for scoring forwards.
Meanwhile, speculation persists over potential trade destinations for Edvinsson.
Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman told podcaster Irfaan Gaffar that he believes the Boston Bruins, Nashville Predators, and San Jose Sharks are among the suitors. ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski suggested the Edmonton Oilers, while Arthur Staple told Daily Faceoff that he thinks the New York Islanders should pursue him to partner with Matthew Schaefer.
thehockeynews.comCanadiens And Red Wings Put Together Blockbuster Larkin Trade: The Hockey News Morning SkateIn this edition of The Hockey News Morning Skate, Eric Cruikshank and Michael Traikos break down the Dylan Larkin Blockbuster between the Detroit Red Wings and Montreal Canadiens, the Maple Leafs' ongoing winless streak, and more.
Senators Potentially Pursuing Scoring Forwards From Penguins
Meanwhile, in Ottawa, it's no secret the Senators have been in the market for a top-six forward for some time.
They acquired Andre Burakovsky in the off-season, but the oft-injured 31-year-old winger isn't capable of filling that need. They're trying to move him, perhaps in a deal that brings in a forward.
On Thursday, TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported that Senators general manager Steve Staios continued to shop around, hoping some new names might surface in the trade market. He's believed to be seeking players with term remaining on their contracts.
LeBrun suggested Pittsburgh Penguins forwards Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust. Both are signed through next season, with the 33-year-old Rakell carrying an average annual value of $5 million and the 34-year-old Rust an AAV of $5.12 million.
On Saturday, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported Staios was in Nashville scouting the Penguins against the Predators. He believes the Sens GM was scouting Rakell and Rust, but Josh Yohe of The Athletic didn’t rule out Staios checking out other Penguins like former Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson.
Rakell carries an eight-team no-trade list, which recently prevented the Penguins from shipping him to the Chicago Blackhawks. Rust no longer has trade protection, but management could give him the final say on potential destinations.
Karlsson has a full no-movement clause, but perhaps he might waive it to return to Ottawa, where the Senators are battling for first in the Atlantic Division.
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