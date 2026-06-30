Let The Sergei Bobrovsky Sweepstakes Begin: Best Fits In NHL Free Agency

Out of four NHL teams linked to soon-to-be free agent Sergei Bobrovsky, which one is the best fit for the team and the goaltender?
The Florida Panthers' decision to trade for Jacob Markstrom on Tuesday essentially closed the door on any chance of them re-signing Sergei Bobrovsky.
With Akira Schmid and Markstrom making up the new Panthers tandem, Bobrovsky will test NHL free agency on Wednesday, searching for what will probably be his last high-paying contract in the league.
As the two-time Stanley Cup champion hits the open market, reporting from Chris Johnston suggests Bobrovsky had been pushing for a long-term deal, even though last season was rough for him statistically.
There are real questions about Bobrovsky's durability and concerns that his game could fall off a cliff. Despite the risks, several teams will inquire, some likely making a more-than-reasonable offer.
Here are four teams linked to the netminder in speculation and whether Bobrovsky signing there would be a good fit for team and player.
Edmonton Oilers
The fit is obvious in Edmonton, where the Oilers have been looking for a top-level goaltender for years.
Bobrovsky remains the biggest name the Oilers could sign, but they'll be paying full price for someone who might have done his best work in back-to-back Stanley Cup final wins over Edmonton.
That said, Bobrovsky could find his form again, which is what the Oilers would be counting on.
The other problem, of course, is Tristan Jarry, who's still on the books with a $5.375-million cap hit for two more seasons.
Carrying both goalies would mean paying real money for a tandem that might not offer a true starter, and the Oilers would need a corresponding move just to make the cap math work. Ideally, the Oilers could trade Jarry first, but that's a long shot.
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs are intriguing, if for no other reason than Bobrovsky and Anthony Stolarz have history. They won a championship together in Florida, and the Maple Leafs already have Stolarz under contract.
If the Leafs moved or demoted Dennis Hildeby, there's a world in which this works.
Slotting Bobrovsky in alongside a goalie he's already shared a crease with removes a lot of the chemistry risk that normally comes with adding a new starter, and Toronto has more financial breathing room than most of his other suitors this summer. They also know that Stolarz may not be capable of more than 30 to 35 starts. Bobrovsky would be the starter, without question.
Los Angeles Kings
The Los Angeles Kings already have a goaltending tandem in Darcy Kuemper and Anton Forsberg, so adding Bobrovsky only works if one of them is moved first.
That's not far-fetched – both have value, and clearing a roster spot in net would let Los Angeles pursue an upgrade without simply stacking three goalies.
If the Kings wanted to trade Kuemper, there's no doubt the Oilers would be happy to have a conversation.
Ken Holland has been keen to take big swings, and Bobrovsky would qualify as one while the team tries to win a round for the first time since 2014.
In fact, Bobrovsky might get the most money from Los Angeles. That might be the end goal.
New Jersey Devils
Their depth chart in goal is essentially just Jake Allen. Nico Daws is a pending RFA who hasn't broken through to the NHL yet.
That's about as wide-open a path to a starting job as Bobrovsky will find anywhere, and it wouldn't require New Jersey to make a corresponding trade just to create room.
The catch is that the Devils might be a decent playoff team, but they might not be. New Jersey has alternated between good and bad seasons for four years. They're not the safest bet if Bobrovsky wants to win the Stanley Cup once more.
Which Of The Four Makes The Most Sense?
Of the four, Toronto stands out for fit and familiarity, while New Jersey offers the clearest opportunity.
Edmonton needs an answer in net but must jump a salary cap hurdle. Los Angeles has two proven NHL goalies.
Multiple reports have pointed to Toronto and Los Angeles as franchises with real interest as free agency opens. If the Kings make a trade first thing on Wednesday, expect them to get Bobrovsky.
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