The Pros And Cons Of The Maple Leafs Acquiring Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky This Off-Season

With the latest speculation regarding the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, here are the pros and cons of potentially acquiring the veteran.
Entering the week of the 2026 NHL draft, there's been some new speculation surrounding the Toronto Maple Leafs and the next assignment for GM John Chayka to improve the team this off-season.
With already trading away Joseph Woll and Simon Benoit to the Philadelphia Flyers, and acquiring Darren Raddysh from the Tampa Bay Lightning and signing him to a new contract, another move appears to be on the cards, potentially.
Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman has connected the Maple Leafs to Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky as a possible move this off-season on the 32 Thoughts podcast.
"Wouldn't shock me if (Bobrovsky) ended up being their guy potentially," Friedman said on the podcast.
With that speculation, what would it look like if Toronto really acquired Bobrovsky? Well, here are some pros and cons of a potential marriage between the Maple Leafs and the two-time Vezina Trophy winner.
Pros
There has been some movement and discussions around the Maple Leafs' goaltending depth and pipeline.
For starters, Woll is no longer on the Leafs roster from that aforementioned trade with the Flyers. However, Toronto received goaltender Samuel Ersson, as well as defenseman Emil Andrae, in that trade.
Regarding Ersson, it doesn't seem like the Leafs are fully committed to him, as the Swedish netminder is a pending RFA and hasn't put up great campaigns in the NHL since his debut season in 2022-23.
"Even though (Toronto) traded for Ersson, I'm not convinced they keep them," Friedman mentioned.
If the Leafs are looking to let go of Ersson, Friedman sees the Panthers taking him off their hands since both their goaltenders are pending UFAs.
"I wonder if (Florida) look at a guy like Ersson because it doesn't sound like Toronto is married to him," he said.
So, business from that perspective could be handled in some way.
Aside from the convenience it could bring to both parties, bringing in a netminder of Bobrovsky's stature and experience could have a positive impact on Toronto's goaltending department.
It would be specifically effective for the development of 24-year-olds Dennis Hildeby and Bobrovsky's fellow countryman, Artur Akhtyamov. Both Hildeby and Akhtyamov will be looking to break into the NHL soon, whether that's with the Leafs or somewhere else, and Bobrovsky could be the perfect mentor for the Toronto Marlies' Calder Cup-winning tandem.
That leaves Anthony Stolarz, the remaining NHL goalie for the Maple Leafs. There's an easy connection between Stolarz and Bobrovsky, as they were teammates in Florida and won the 2023-24 Stanley Cup together.
Though Bobrovsky saw most of the action in that regular season and post-season, they were an excellent tandem together. If the Maple Leafs go on to acquire Bobrovsky's talents, they would have a couple of Cup winners in their crease for 2026-27.
Cons
Although Bobrovsky has multiple honors in a career that will likely be acknowledged by the Hockey Hall of Fame someday, the Russian goaltender is getting up there in age. Bobrovsky will turn 38 years old before the start of the 2026-27 campaign.
In addition to that fact, he is reportedly looking to sign a six- or seven-year contract and seeking as high as $42 million on that next deal. Bobrovsky's expiring contract paid him $10 million per season and was a seven-year agreement.
Part of this could be because Panthers GM Bill Zito signed Brad Marchand to a contract extension last off-season, who was the same age as Bobrovsky now. Marchand ended up signing a six-year ticket at $5.25 million per season. Now Bobrovsky is seeking similar treatment.
Bobrovsky's reported demands come after one of the worst campaigns of his 16-year NHL career. He posted a .877 save percentage and a 3.07 goals-against average in 52 games for the Panthers. That is indeed the lowest SP he's ever recorded, and the second-worst GAA.
On a broader scale, among NHL goaltenders who played a minimum of 40 games last season, Bobrovsky has the third-worst SP, only behind Kevin Lankinen and Jordan Binnington.
Also, he can indeed help guide the young pair of goaltenders from the Marlies, but the truth is Bobrovsky would be taking one of their spots on the NHL roster.
So, with a mix of his age, reported contract demands and his play from last season, acquiring Bobrovsky this off-season may not be the answer for the Maple Leafs.
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