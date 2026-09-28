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Maple Leafs' Chayka Swings For The Fences With Marchenko Trade In Boldest Move Yet

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Adam Proteau
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Sep 28, 2026 10:58 PM

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Columbus Blue Jackets pulled off a blockbuster trade on Monday involving Kirill Marchenko and Matthew Knies. GM John Chayka has seemingly finished his full makeover of the Maple Leafs roster, and fans should be thrilled with the results.

On the eve of the NHL's 2026-27 regular season, Toronto Maple Leafs GM John Chayka proved yet again that he is going to be relentless in his effort to turn the roster he inherited into a bona fide Stanley Cup threat.

Monday afternoon, Chayka pulled off his biggest blockbuster trade yet, acquiring sniper Kirill Marchenko from the Columbus Blue Jackets in a multi-player deal with a return package that was headlined by power forward Matthew Knies.

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Toronto also got injured goaltender Elvis Merzlikins and depth forward Miles Wood in the trade, with the Blue Jackets receiving Steven Lorentz, Emil Andrae and a conditional 2027 second-round draft pick.

Chayka quickly moved to sign Marchenko — who would've been an RFA next summer — to a six-year, $12.5-million-per-season contract extension.

This move caps off a summer in which Chayka completely turned over half of the roster,  using the full weight of Maple Leafs ownership to transform this team in a way we've never seen before. Even if you don’t buy into Chayka's roster choices, you have to give him full credit for having the stones to step to the plate and take home-run swings.

Will the Maple Leafs be proven wrong to have traded Knies? It's certainly possible. He was their first real dynamic young power forward since Gary Roberts in his heyday, and the Blue Jackets now have a key part of their developing core. Time will author the history books in that regard. 

The Toronto Maple Leafs go into the 2026-27 NHL season with a tremendous amount of depth, with extra skaters or contributors down in the AHL. John Chayka speaks about what he likes about his roster.
thehockeynews.com'We're Blessed With A Lot Of Good Depth': Maple Leafs' GM John Chayka Sets Roster For 2026-27 NHL SeasonThe Toronto Maple Leafs go into the 2026-27 NHL season with a tremendous amount of depth, with extra skaters or contributors down in the AHL. John Chayka speaks about what he likes about his roster.

Chayka's moves are proving that Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment president Keith Pelley was right to hire him this summer. But Toronto's transformation under Chayka is also a huge indictment of Brad Treliving's tenure.

Treliving essentially had trade paralysis in his final season running the Maple Leafs, talking quietly and sheepishly after the trade deadline about only making a few moves because "the market dictates"

Does Chayka sound and act that passively? Heavens, no. He has acted with conviction and isn't afraid to pay the price for an asset he believes will make his team better. Seeing the roster Chayka inherited this summer compared to the one that will hit the ice on Tuesday is wildly different, and he didn't wait for the market to 'dictate' anything.

The Maple Leafs looked like a dutifully-maintained Honda Civic compared to the way they now look under Chayka — a  turbo-charged Maserati. The car may crash, but which ride do you want the team to take? 

His overall plan could still fail. This is a high-risk, high-reward acquisition in line with the signings of goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky and defenseman Darren Raddysh, but at least Chayka is out there swinging for the fences

This trade also sends the message to this Maple Leafs roster that, at any time, the team will do whatever it takes to improve. That should send a jolt of confidence through Toronto's dressing room. When you're a player who sees management doing its utmost to win, it makes you want to do the same on the ice.

With Marchenko now signed and locked up to be part of their core, the Maple Leafs are set to ice one of the most dynamic teams in the league. All this has changed for them in only five months since Chayka and Mats Sundin were hired in May.

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