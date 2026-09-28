Maple Leafs' Chayka Swings For The Fences With Marchenko Trade In Boldest Move Yet

Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 28, 2026 10:58 PM
The Toronto Maple Leafs and Columbus Blue Jackets pulled off a blockbuster trade on Monday involving Kirill Marchenko and Matthew Knies. GM John Chayka has seemingly finished his full makeover of the Maple Leafs roster, and fans should be thrilled with the results.
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