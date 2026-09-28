Mats Sundin 1-on-1: Why Auston Matthews And Maple Leafs’ Arizona Retreat Is Key To Building Playoff Culture

I don't think there is a lot of surprises. You know, we've been working a lot since May, John (Chayka) and me, since being hired. But in terms of the organization and the hockey that is being played, I think the game, obviously, you look at the players today, if you compare the game from when we played, you have a deeper all four lines. The pace of the game is up. The rules changed the stuff that were made. And they were made even at the end when I played, where it was hooking and holding and it was gone. And when we played, you might have had one or two lines were able to play at that level. Now all four lines, all six, the fans are great skaters. They move the puck well with great stick handling. But I would still argue that fundamentals of the game are your success in the NHL. You know, there's certain areas, and I think they might even be more important today. You know, the puck management decision-making on the ice are still critical. The physical part of the game is still very important. And as you go into the playoffs, the intensity goes up and all that. So I think many of the fundamentals of how you're trying to build a successful team is still there, even though the game itself is obviously evolving like all other sports.