Maple Leafs Coach Craig Berube Is Probably Next On The Chopping Block

The Toronto Maple Leafs' struggles this season cost GM Brad Treliving his job, and it feels like coach Craig Berube could be fired next. What about their assistant coaches?
Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment fired Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving about an hour ahead of their game against the Anaheim Ducks on Monday.
While the organization begins its search for a new GM to take the reins going into the off-season, it may not be the last change they make to the staff.
Treliving didn't run with a roster good enough to remain a playoff team like the Maple Leafs have been for the last nine seasons, and he has acknowledged that. But another individual who has failed to meet expectations this year is coach Craig Berube.
The Maple Leafs haven't had many bright spots throughout this season. Though the makeup of the roster is on Treliving, Berube hasn't used his lineup to the fullest.
One of the biggest holes for Toronto all year has been its defense, as the Leafs have allowed the second-most goals in the NHL this season. They've also averaged the most shots against per game.
They've struggled to keep the puck out of their net, as well as advance the puck up the ice from the back end.
Even though Berube led the Maple Leafs to a division title last season, the team's goaltending was off the charts. This year, Toronto's goaltending hasn't been nearly as outstanding as it was one year ago. Because of that, Berube's defensive system has been exposed, without anyone to cover up the mistakes.
Certainly, this campaign hasn't helped Berube's case in keeping his job with the Maple Leafs next year. But the possibility of him being relieved as Toronto's bench boss grows significantly now that Treliving isn't in the office.
For a new GM coming in to take over the Leafs, it makes sense for them – whoever it may be – to start from scratch in terms of who the coach is.
For what it's worth, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Monday night that Berube had not been given an indication of what his future would look like beyond this season.
While Berube is at risk of being shown the door, the status of the assistant coaches around Berube may be different.
Derek Lalonde, who could actually be a candidate to become Toronto's next bench boss, has been in control of the Maple Leafs' penalty kill. In a season to forget, their penalty-kill percentage ranks in the top 10 in the NHL.
Their penalty kill was even better before the likes of centers Scott Laughton and Nicolas Roy were dealt ahead of the trade deadline. So, it could be a sensible decision to keep Lalonde in the role he's been thriving in.
The same can be said of the team's power-play coach, Steve Sullivan.
Since Sullivan replaced Marc Savard on Dec. 26, Toronto has had the sixth-best power-play percentage in the NHL. His short time with the Leafs this season should prove that he deserves a longer leash running the Leafs' man-advantage.
But the overall picture of a failed season by the Maple Leafs is on Berube, at least in terms of what transpired on the ice, including his systems, tactics and philosophies. Berube's coaching style hasn't rubbed off on the Leafs' roster the way he was hoping this year.
Whatever happens between now and the off-season with the rest of the support staff, there's no denying that Berube could be the next to pack his bags.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.