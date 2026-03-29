McMann's Move To Seattle Is Paying Off And Kraken Want To Cash In

Since the Seattle Kraken acquired left winger Bobby McMann from the Toronto Maple Leafs, he has thrived in his initial time in Seattle. How much money will McMann earn on his next contract this summer – and will the Kraken be the team that signs him?
Since he was acquired by the Seattle Kraken from the Toronto Maple Leafs at this season’s trade deadline, left winger Bobby McMann has been excellent, posting seven goals and 11 points in eight games while averaging 19:09 of ice time with the team. And per Elliotte Friedman on 'Saturday Headlines,' McMann’s strong play has led to the Kraken indicating to him they’d like to keep him when he becomes a UFA this summer.
Certainly, McMann will be getting a massive raise on the $1.35 million he’s making this season. Given that McMann has generated 26 goals and 43 points in 68 games this year, you’d better believe he’ll be cashing those numbers in by getting a multi-year contract extension at an average annual value likely around $5 million.
That's a number that may come as a shock to some, and that's understandable. McMann’s previous career-high in goals and points was the 20 goals and 34 points he produced for Toronto last season.
But this is a player who is almost the dictionary definition of a late bloomer, as McMann didn’t break into the NHL as a full-time player until 2023-24, when he was 27 years old.
While the Maple Leafs committed to moving the pending UFA at the trade deadline, Friedman's reports on Hockey Night in Canada revealed that the two parties weren't that close to an agreement for a contract extension.
Meanwhile, Seattle coach Lane Lambert has embraced McMann as a second-line left winger, and that choice justifies McMann seeking out a massive raise – either from the Kraken or some other team.
If he can get closer to 30 goals by the end of the year, McMann is going to be in select company. Only 46 players scored 30 goals or more last season, and this year, only 30 NHLers have 30 goals.
So finding a player who can do that for you is a rarity, and it’s no wonder Kraken GM Jason Botterill would want to retain McMann well beyond this season.
It’s probably going to come down to the length of the deal that McMann is looking for, and Seattle will have to weigh the pros and cons of signing McMann for four to five years. However, with the rising salary cap ceiling, the Kraken can afford to splurge and do what it takes to keep McMann in the fold.
To acquire McMann, Seattle had to send a second-round draft pick and a fourth-rounder to Toronto. But McMann’s white-hot beginning to his Kraken career has made that price a small one to pay for Botterill.
The Leafs didn’t want to increase McMann’s salary to the level he thought he was worth, but the team may regret letting McMann slip out of their hands.
McMann has been one of the league’s better bargains based on what he’s done this year, at his price, and at the prime age of 29.
He can be a streaky offensive performer, but he’s fit in seamlessly with Seattle. And as the Kraken try to solidify their status as a playoff contender, adding McMann and giving him the opportunity to raise his game is helping Seattle’s fortunes.
To be sure, McMann is blossoming into a consistent scoring threat. And one team or another is bound to give him the money and the contract term he’s looking for this summer. It’s a shallow market for players who can give you at least 25 goals per year, and McMann will benefit from being one of the better offensive options out there.
It appears that the Kraken have potentially found a long-term piece of the puzzle in McMann, even though they acquired him as a rental at the deadline. At any rate, they would be wise to get him signed before he hits the open market.
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