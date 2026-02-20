Megan Keller Proves Team USA Had 'Unbelievable' Combination Of Clutch Veterans And Young Guns

MILAN, Italy - For all the talk of Team USA's young guns at the women's tournament, the golden goal at the Olympics came off the stick of veteran blueliner Megan Keller.
And the Americans only got to overtime because another veteran, captain Hilary Knight, scored with about two minutes left in regulation.
What was not surprising at all to Keller's teammates is that she came through in the clutch. Keller juked around Team Canada defender Claire Thompson before putting a backhand past Ann-Marie Desbiens, and several of her teammates said they had seen that move before.
"Oh yeah, of course," said tournament MVP Caroline Harvey. "She has such a deep skill set. We knew she could do it in a big moment like that."
Rory Guilday, another blueliner, had also seen the Keller Show before.
"As soon as she slipped it through that defender, you could just tell it was going in," she said. "I had no doubt."
This was Keller's third Olympics, but by far the most productive. Thanks to her overtime tally, she ended up tied with Harvey for the tournament scoring lead with nine points in seven games.
"I could care less who scored (the OT-winner), just so proud of this group," Keller told NBC Sports post-game. "We've been through a lot these past four years. We've always had that belief, and just a really special group to be a part of, and just so happy to send out Hilary Knight with a gold medal."
Added Guilday: "I don't have the words to express how in awe of her I am. She's just unbelievable, day in and day out. Not only is she an unbelievable player, but she's an even better person so I'm so, so happy for her."
It was a nervy game for the Americans, who were heavy favorites coming in but did not necessarily look like it in the first period. Canada played a smart, patient game, limiting that vaunted U.S. speed as much as possible. And in fact, it was Canada getting on the board first, thanks to a shorthanded goal on the rush from Kristin O'Neill off a feed from Laura Stacey.
But with goalie Aerin Franklin pulled for the extra attacker, Knight tipped a Laila Edwards point shot, saving the U.S. from a massive letdown and sending the game to overtime. And then it was Keller's turn to play hero.
"Obviously we knew it was going to be a big overtime and a big winner, and as soon as she got the puck and made that move, I just knew it was going to go in," Harvey said. "She's such a special player. We always depend on her – she's such an amazing leader."
So in the end, the combination of youth and experience did pay off a golden dividend for the Americans.
"It was a great mix," Guilday said. "We had our core leaders who lead the way and those veterans who have been there before and been in this moment who can ground us when we're a bit shaky or nervous. The combination of the group was unbelievable."
And Keller knows this group, no matter where each player is in their careers, will remember this moment.
"Champions walk together forever."
