Memo To The Maple Leafs: Don't Overthink This

While he deserves credit for selecting Clayton Keller with the in 2016, he chose Viktor Soderstom (11th overall) over Minnesota's Matt Boldy (12th) and Montreal's Cole Caufield (15th) in 2019. But his biggest miss might have come in 2018, when Chayka had the fifth-overall pick and used it to select Barrett Hayton, mostly because he was the best centre available. In doing so, Chayka passed on taking defensemen such as Quinn Hughes (seventh), Evan Bouchard (10th) and Noah Dobson (12th), who NHL Central Scouting all had ranked higher than Hayton.