NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, May 6 Schedule

The Colorado Avalanche continue to pile up the goals, while the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens get started on Wednesday. Here's your NHL playoff update.
The Colorado Avalanche are in some neat NHL playoff company after the first two games of their second-round series.
Since 1986, only the 1988 Calgary Flames and 1987 Edmonton Oilers have scored more goals than the Avalanche's 14 through the first two games of a series. The Alberta rivals scored 15 each.
Colorado recorded nine goals in Game 1 and five in Game 2 to take a 2-0 series lead against the Minnesota Wild.
The Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens, meanwhile, will get their series underway on Wednesday as part of a two-game NHL schedule.
Here are series updates, odds for the next game in each matchup from BetMGM, leading scorers in these NHL playoffs, and the schedule for Wednesday.
May 6 NHL Playoff Schedule
Times are listed in eastern time.
Game 1: Montreal at Buffalo, Wednesday, May 6, 7 p.m. (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 2: Anaheim at Vegas, Wednesday, May 6, 9:30 p.m. (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN, SN360, TVAS)
Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)
Carolina leads 2-0
Game 1: Philadelphia 0, Carolina 3
Game 2: Philadelphia 2, Carolina 3 (OT)
Game 3 odds on BetMGM: Carolina (1.59/-169), Philadelphia (2.40/+140)
Buffalo Sabres (A1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)
Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)
Colorado leads 2-0
Game 1: Minnesota 6, Colorado 9
Game 2: Minnesota 2, Colorado 5
Game 3 odds on BetMGM: Colorado (1.80/-125), Minnesota (2.05/+105)
Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Anaheim Ducks (P3)
Vegas leads 1-0
Leading Scorers
T-1. Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild: 11 points, 8 games
T-1. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild: 11 points, 8 games
T-2. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche: 10 points, 6 games
T-2. Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers: 10 points, 6 games
T-2. Jackson LaCombe, Anaheim Ducks: 10 points, 7 games
T-2. Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild: 10 points, 8 games
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