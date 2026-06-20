Minnesota Wild Could See Franchise Record-Breaking Season With The Right Additions

Ultimately, Minnesota has never been better in the history of the franchise than they’re going to be heading into next season. Guerin led Team USA to a gold medal performance at the 2026 Winter Olympics and is now determined to steer the Wild into a place where they can not only get out of the highly competitive Central Division but also make a deep run in the post-season. The Wild haven't seen the conference final since 2002-03 and never a Cup final since their inaugural season in 2000-01.