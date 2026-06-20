Minnesota Wild Could See Franchise Record-Breaking Season With The Right Additions
The Minnesota Wild took an important step this season, winning one playoff round before being eliminated by the Colorado Avalanche. But Wild GM Bill Guerin has positioned his team to do big things next season. Will this be Minnesota's best season in franchise history?
Some NHL teams are desperate to make the Stanley Cup playoffs, and those teams will make moves via trades and free agency to improve their rosters.
But others have the confidence of knowing they’ll be a playoff team next year – and those teams will try to take that next competitive step toward winning a championship by making trades and signing free agents.
In that latter group, the Minnesota Wild really stand out as a team that could make major moves this summer. The Wild have never been in a better position to go on a deep post-season run than they are right now. In fact, the 2026-27 campaign will be the most important season in Minnesota’s franchise history.
GM Bill Guerin has shown he’s willing to take big swings at the plate with his roster moves – with the best example, of course, being the trade that brought superstar defenseman Quinn Hughes from the Vancouver Canucks to Minnesota. Guerin has positioned his team to do big things, as even after the Hughes trade, the Wild have $9.4-million in salary cap space with which to improve the team this off-season.
Minnesota has 19 players under contract for next season, according to puckpedia.com. That will give Guerin the financial flexibility to go out and acquire a veteran or two with the cap space he does still have.
Maybe that’s Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin, who reportedly has the Wild on a short list of teams he wants to be moved to. Or maybe it’s New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck, who reportedly prefers to remain in the Eastern Conference. The trick there would be for Guerin to convince Trocheck to accept a deal with Minnesota.
In any case, the Wild are going to be a highly attractive option for free agents and players in general.
Ultimately, Minnesota has never been better in the history of the franchise than they’re going to be heading into next season. Guerin led Team USA to a gold medal performance at the 2026 Winter Olympics and is now determined to steer the Wild into a place where they can not only get out of the highly competitive Central Division but also make a deep run in the post-season. The Wild haven't seen the conference final since 2002-03 and never a Cup final since their inaugural season in 2000-01.
It would be tough to bet against Guerin's Wild. They took an important step this post-season, raising their collective game while beating a very good Dallas Stars team in the opening round. But when they went up against the Colorado Avalanche in the second round, Minnesota’s lack of depth was exposed. And that’s what Guerin has to address this summer.
Could Guerin take a chance on New York Islanders captain and Minnesota native Anders Lee? Stranger things have happened. Or could Guerin take a flier on Montreal Canadiens sniper Patrik Laine? That would cost him less than many, if not most other veteran scorers, but Laine still has value at the right price.
You can see, then, why the Wild are at a critical point in their history. With the right additions, Minnesota can develop into one of the NHL’s very best teams. But the wrong call on team chemistry or balance could lead the Wild to more frustrating times.
Guerin has done a very good job of building his Minnesota team into a true Cup contender. But there’s still room for the Wild to grow – and if they grow in the right way, a championship season could be on their horizon.
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