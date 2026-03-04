Four Potential Eastern Landing Spots For Rangers' Vincent Trocheck

Their 23-29-8 record has them in the basement of the Eastern Conference, and they already traded Artemi Panarin to Los Angeles. Since then, rumours have circulated around the future of many of the team's top remaining players, including Vincent Trocheck.
The 32-year-old center spoke with media earlier this week about the recent trade speculation and was transparent when it came to discussing his desire to join a competitive team.
"If I'm going to get traded to a team that's in the same situation as us, then I don't want to move," Trocheck said. "That sounds miserable in a new city. I am 32 years old. I would like to win a Stanley Cup, so if I am going to get traded, I would like to go to a team that's winning, or has a chance to win."
Trocheck also confirmed reports suggesting he would not be interested in joining a Western Conference team, citing his proximity to his family as an important factor in this ongoing process.
With three seasons remaining on his seven-year contract, along with a modest $5.625-million cap hit considering the rising salary cap and his two-way value, there are a ton of teams that could be in play for a player like Trocheck as Friday's NHL trade deadline approaches. But with a 12-team no-trade list, Trocheck has some say about where he can go.
Let's look at four potential landing spots for Trocheck that make sense for the player and the franchises involved.
The Bruins are in a unique position, exceeding expectations when most projected them to miss the playoffs again and reload for the future.
Bruins GM Don Sweeney's recent comments indicated that the team isn't prioritizing any rental trades for this season, but that doesn't rule out Trocheck as a potential option, considering the time remaining on his contract.
While bringing in Trocheck would undeniably improve their depth at center for this season, this could be an effective long-term fit as well.
Trocheck's profile as a detailed defensive forward with great offensive instincts would give them a valuable asset. The Bruins signed Elias Lindholm two summers ago for a similar reason, but with 38 points in 47 games this season, he hasn't been a true No. 1 center. With Trocheck's 39 points in 46 games, Boston would benefit from at least having two top-six caliber centers with those qualities.
Ultimately, any interest in Trocheck from Sweeney and the Bruins would be dictated on whether or not they believe in their current center depth beyond this season. Can Pavel Zacha, Lindholm and Fraser Minten be the real future for them? Only time will tell.
Bringing back Trocheck could make a lot of sense for the Carolina Hurricanes, which have struggled to find stability at their second-line center position.
Trocheck spent parts of three seasons with the Hurricanes from 2019-20 to 2021-22. He managed to re-establish himself as one of the NHL's most reliable centers after struggling with injuries in his final two years with the Florida Panthers.
A return for Trocheck would give the Hurricanes the flexibility to use Logan Stakoven on the wing. He's struggled in the faceoff dot this season, winning just 44 percent of his draws while Trocheck has won 57 percent of his.
Having previously played under coach Rod Brind'Amour, there would be a level of trust with the coaching staff and an overall familiarity with the team's system that could make him an attractive target.
With the Florida Panthers slipping farther away from playoff contention, the time is now for GM Eric Tulsky to put his team in the best position to get over the hump in the Eastern Conference. Adding Trocheck could be a worthwhile acquisition.
Rookie Oliver Kapanen has had an impressive first season, and the re-acquisition of Phillip Danault seems to be working out nicely.
However, adding Trocheck could give them higher offensive upside at the position while also being a special teams asset on the power play and the penalty kill.
Outside of being a positional fit, there are some intangibles that would make Trocheck a valuable asset to the Canadiens.
Phillip Danault and Brendan Gallagher are the only two players on the Canadiens with more playoff games than Trocheck, with Trocheck having more playoff points than both of them. As a young team on the rise, adding a player of his pedigree could end up being a pivotal part of their post-season success.
With Pittsburgh being Trocheck's hometown, having the opportunity to push for a Stanley Cup on his hometown team has to be an intriguing proposition.
Trocheck's 39 points in 46 games would make him the fifth-highest scorer on this Penguins team, which has struggled to get effective depth scoring as of late.
GM Kyle Dubas has built up a significant pool of draft capital in his short tenure with the Penguins and has maintained on-ice success despite selling some key pieces. Those assets aren't going to help immediately, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Dubas shed off some picks to bring in a player of Trocheck's caliber to give his roster a boost.
Additionally, the Penguins have a ton of pending free agents heading into this summer. Bringing in Trocheck, who has term remaining on his deal at a cost-effective cap hit, could be just what they need to keep their competitive window open. And if they drop off in future seasons, they can trade him again.
