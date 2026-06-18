Why The Wild Should Be Calling Anaheim About Mason McTavish

As Anaheim faces a looming cap crunch, Bill Guerin must strike. Mason McTavish offers the physicality, youth, and long-term stability needed to anchor Minnesota’s burgeoning championship core.
The Minnesota Wild's search for center help has largely centered around veteran names like Dylan Larkin and Vincent Trocheck.
Both players would address a glaring need down the middle, but how about Anaheim Ducks forward Mason McTavish?
While there is no indication the Ducks are really activly shopping McTavish, but recent reporting from Sportsnet suggests the 23-year-old's contract could be a candidate to move as Anaheim navigates an increasingly crowded salary-cap picture.
With extensions looming for Leo Carlsson and Cutter Gauthier, Sportsnet's Nick Kypreos reported that McTavish's six-year, $42 million contract could be "vulnerable to be moved."
If that's the case, Wild general manager Bill Guerin should be among the first executives making a phone call.
Minnesota has spent years searching for a long-term solution at center. The Wild have consistently been linked to top pivots around the league, but McTavish offers something many of those names do not.
Youth.
The 2021 third-overall pick is 23 and is already signed through 2030-31 with a manageable $7 million cap hit. In an era where the salary cap continues to rise, that contract could become increasingly valuable.
McTavish has already produced 77 goals and 181 points in 304 NHL games while establishing himself as one of the league's more physical young forwards.
Standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 219 pounds, he brings the size and edge that Guerin has prioritized throughout his tenure. His fit with Minnesota's core is also difficult to ignore.
Rather than adding another veteran center approaching his 30s, McTavish would grow alongside players like Matt Boldy, Brock Faber, Quinn Hughes and Jesper Wallstedt.
If the Wild believe their Stanley Cup window is just beginning to open, adding a center who is entering his prime years may make more sense than acquiring one who is approaching the back half of his career.
There may also be reason to believe McTavish has another level to reach.
His first season under Ducks head coach Joel Quenneville did not go well. McTavish saw his ice time decline and was even scratched at one point. Following the season, he acknowledged that improving his defensive play and footspeed would be priorities during the offseason.
For Minnesota, that's exactly what makes him worth exploring.
The Wild need center help both now and in the future. Players like Larkin and Trocheck may continue to dominate the rumor mill, but McTavish represents something different as he is more of a potential long-term answer at one of hockey's most important positions.
If Anaheim is willing to listen, Guerin should absolutely be making the call.
His best season was in 2023-24 which was under Greg Cronin who was the Iowa Wild's head coach this season. Even though he is not in the organization anymore, there is a connection there. As well as former Iowa head coach Tim Army who has been the Ducks assistant coach the last two seasons.
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