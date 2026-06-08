REPORT: Dylan Larkin Would Accept Trade To Minnesota Wild, Among Others

Detroit’s captain reportedly eyes St. Paul as a potential landing spot, offering the elite top-line solution Bill Guerin needs to solidify the Wild’s championship window alongside Kirill Kaprizov.
The Minnesota Wild have spent years searching for a long-term solution at center, and a new report suggests one of the NHL's premier pivots may already have Minnesota on his radar.
According to longtime Detroit Red Wings reporter Helene St. James, captain Dylan Larkin would reportedly consider Minnesota among a small group of teams he'd accept a trade to if Detroit explored moving him.
While a deal remains purely speculative, the report underscores both Minnesota's growing reputation around the league and its continued need for an elite center.
The report is particularly noteworthy given Minnesota's longstanding search for a top-line center.
General manager Bill Guerin has openly acknowledged the organization's desire to improve down the middle, and the Wild have been connected to several high-profile centers in recent years.
At 29 years old, Larkin remains one of the NHL's most complete pivots, combining speed, offensive production and leadership experience as Detroit's captain.
Larkin recorded 34 goals and 33 assists for 67 points in 74 games this season while averaging more than 20 minutes of ice time per night.
Since becoming Detroit's full-time captain in 2021, he has eclipsed the 30-goal mark in each of his last five seasons and established himself as one of the league's most reliable two-way centers.
The idea of Larkin in Minnesota is easy to understand. The Wild have built around stars Kirill Kaprizov, Matt Boldy, Brock Faber, and Quinn Hughes, but have yet to find a long-term answer at the top of their center depth chart.
Larkin would immediately fill that void and give Minnesota the type of dynamic, first-line center contenders covet.
After years of navigating salary-cap constraints, the Wild are increasingly being viewed as a destination franchise for elite talent.
For that, Guerin deserves credit.
He has helped transform Minnesota from a team battling cap penalties into one that star players are willing to consider.
With Hughes, Boldy, Kaprizov and Faber already in the fold, and Minnesota firmly in its Stanley Cup window, the next challenge may be convincing one of Hughes' closest friends to join him in St. Paul.
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