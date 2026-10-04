NCAA Scoring Leader Ethan Wyttenbach Is Returning To Quinnipiac With Even Higher Aspirations

"The opportunity was on the table, and I just decided, with my family and my team behind me, that I just wanted to come back for another year or whatever it may be, and just do whatever I can to get myself ready," Wyttenbach told TheHockeyNews.com. "You don't get two chances at turning pro. Just making the most of my time here, especially with how amazing this program is and learning as much as I can before I do make that jump, so that when I get there, I stick."