NHL Calder Trophy Tracker: Schaefer Pulls Ahead, Demidov And Sennecke Look Like Finalists

The NHL's race for the Calder Trophy as the rookie of the year has been one of the most exciting in recent memory.
With three potential superstars at the top of the class, there are a number of players that would normally be in the discussion for, at the very least, a finalist nod that won't even get close to the number of votes to get into the top three.
We've seen organizations' futures become infinitely brighter because of the top rookies in this year's class. The New York Islanders, Montreal Canadiens, and Anaheim Ducks are all sitting in playoff positions as we head into the final month of the season, and the impact from their dynamic rookies is undeniably a big reason for each of them.
While Matthew Schaefer has seemingly taken a stranglehold of the top spot and the duo of Ivan Demidov and Beckett Sennecke have likely locked down finalist nods, let's take a look at the tiers of the top rookies from this year's class and how things are shaking out as we head toward the end of the season.
What the Islanders' first overall pick has done this season is nothing short of remarkable.
Schaefer set the record for most goals by an 18-year-old defenseman with his 18th of the season, and he was the first rookie to 20 goals this season. Schaefer has been one of the most dynamic blueliners in the NHL this season, giving the Islanders a true game breaker.
His defensive game has been far better than anyone expected coming into the NHL, using his anticipation and mobility. Schaefer stepped into the NHL and became an instant star.
Although his play on the ice is what will likely win him the Calder Trophy, his personality and charisma off the ice are what have made him one of the NHL's biggest storylines this season.
The Canadiens took a big step last season, fighting their way into the playoffs. Demidov's arrival at the tail end of the season gave them a short glimpse into what kind of impact he could bring. This year, we have seen exactly the kind of dynamism that Demidov can inject into a lineup.
His hands are magical, and his playmaking vision is as impressive as anyone's in the NHL. The execution isn't always there just yet, but his highlight reel is absolutely fantastic.
Demidov has already delivered on the promise of being one of the most dynamic presences the Habs have had in their lineup in decades.
Although he had a bit of a slow start to the season, once he hit his stride in November, Sennecke has been an absolute monster for the Ducks. Sennecke brings a high level of skill that blends perfectly with his speed and power. Sennecke was drafted as a raw, high-upside play, but he's stepped into the league a year later and instantly made good on that promise.
Sennecke and Demidov are tied for the rookie scoring lead with 51 points, and he's continued to solidify himself as one of the Ducks' most effective scorers. If he can continue to develop some added consistency, Sennecke has all of the potential in the world.
The Swedish netminder hasn't quite played enough to earn a spot as a Calder finalist, but he's been one of the league's best netminders.
He has a top-10 save percentage among goalies with at least 20 games played, and he has four shutouts in just 26 games.
To say the Wild's rookie netminder has done well would be an understatement. If he found his way into the net a bit more often, he would likely be higher up this list.
Kapanen stepped into a much bigger role than expected coming into the season. He has consistently been the answer to the Habs' question at second-line center. He's been a defensive conscience in Montreal's top six, playing much of the year alongside Demidov.
Kapanen may not be a long-term answer in the top six, but he's scored 20 goals as a rookie, so there might be a bit more offensive impact to his game than most had assumed prior to his NHL arrival.
The entirety of Kindel's NHL existence has been a surprise.
From the Penguins selecting him 11th overall to cracking the opening-night roster just months later, Kindel has continuously exceeded expectations.
Although he doesn't have the counting stats of some of the players higher up this list, Kindel has been an integral piece in the Pens getting back into playoff contention. His defensive game and intelligence are on display every single night.
For a player taken outside of the top few picks, Kindel has been one of the most impressive 18-year-olds we've seen in quite some time.
The Russian defender came over to the NHL and immediately showcased his impressive defensive game, as well as his heavy shot and puck-moving abilities.
He's an incredibly well-rounded player, and although he doesn't have as much flash as a player like Schaefer, he brings impact in all facets of the game.
Nikishin may not be a Calder Trophy finalist, but he's become a top-four blueliner on a Hurricanes squad that has a legitimate shot at winning the Stanley Cup, a trophy he'd likely much rather have.
During his few NHL stints with the Maple Leafs, Minten saw what he needed to do to be the best version of himself at the NHL level.
In his first full season with the Bruins, Minten has become exactly what they needed while playing to his full potential.
The 21-year-old has been an excellent two-way presence, and he's really come into his own offensively in the latter half of the season. Boston needed depth down the middle, and Minten has singlehandedly stepped up to provide it.
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