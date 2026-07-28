NHL Coach Rankings: The No. 5 Bench Boss Boosted The Anaheim Ducks

Right winger Troy Terry will miss time at the start of the season as he recovers from hip surgery, so Quenneville has to keep his team afloat until he gets the boost in offense Terry can be relied on to provide. But so long as Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal is giving Anaheim the type of goaltending he gave them last season, Quenneville is going to put Ducks players in a position where they can succeed and grow their game as individuals and as team members.