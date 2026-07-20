Anaheim Ducks Long Term Salary Cap Outlook, How it was Impacted by Leo Carlsson's Offer Sheet

The Ducks, themselves, felt the immediate repercussions, as they seemingly had their hand forced into signing RFA Pavel Mintyukov (22) to a five-year, $7.2 million AAV in an effort to avoid the threat of an offer sheet. The Ducks were reportedly at the point in their negotiations where their number for Mintyukov was in the range of a three-year, $3-plus million AAV. If that were the case, they bent significantly to get their young defenseman under contract as quickly as possible.