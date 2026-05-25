NHL Draft Prospect Shows Some Magic At Memorial Cup In Sagueneens' Win Vs. Kelowna

"I mean, big goal there definitely for us as a team," said Lefebvre post-game. "I think we controlled well the game through that overtime. Puck possession, we talked about it before heading into it. Then, kind of just taking advantage of those opportunities that we get once we get them, and having a shooting mindset. So kind of going in with that. Just shot the puck, and was fortunate enough for it to go in. So it was good. And we just want to keep building as this tournament goes on as a team, for sure."