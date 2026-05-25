NHL Draft Prospect Shows Some Magic At Memorial Cup In Sagueneens' Win Vs. Kelowna

Liam Lefebvre climbed up 32 spots on NHL Central Scouting's North American skater rankings between the midterm and final editions. On Sunday, he scored a nice breakaway goal and the overtime-winner at the Memorial Cup.
KELOWNA, B.C. - In the Memorial Cup, teams need to have a very short memory.
Between the tight schedule and the limited number of games, dwelling on past results could lead to being eliminated from the tournament. Despite falling in their opening game, the Chicoutimi Sagueneens refocused 24 hours later and picked up their first win of the Memorial Cup.
Chicoutimi's victory came in dramatic fashion as they defeated the Kelowna Rockets 3-2 in overtime. The game-winning goal-scorer is 2026 NHL draft prospect Liam Lefebvre, who also opened the scoring late in the first period.
While Lefebvre scored over 30 times in his rookie QMJHL season, no goal was bigger than the one-timed slapshot he had Sunday night.
"I mean, big goal there definitely for us as a team," said Lefebvre post-game. "I think we controlled well the game through that overtime. Puck possession, we talked about it before heading into it. Then, kind of just taking advantage of those opportunities that we get once we get them, and having a shooting mindset. So kind of going in with that. Just shot the puck, and was fortunate enough for it to go in. So it was good. And we just want to keep building as this tournament goes on as a team, for sure."
Lefebvre shot up from 70th to 38th place among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting's final list in April. The 19-year-old joined the QMJHL this season after playing three years for Trinity-Pawling School in Pawling, N.Y.
After recording 15 goals and 29 points in 34 games with the Rimouski Oceanic, the Sagueneens acquired Lefebvre in January. He added another 17 goals and 30 points in 25 games with Chicoutimi.
Lefebvre's goal against Kelowna on Sunday wasn't his first crucial game-winning marker of this month, either.
Exactly one week earlier, Lefebvre stood around the Moncton Wildcats' net in Game 6 of the QMJHL final. While the Wildcats were focused on preventing Lefebvre's linemate, Nathan Lecompte, from taking a shot, Lecompte fed Lefebvre for a tip into the open net. That goal stood as the game-winner in a 5-1 Sagueneens victory to win the QMJHL playoffs and book a spot at the Memorial Cup.
The 6-foot-3, 203-pound prospect from Montreal showed some speed and nice hands in his most recent win on Sunday.
On the opening goal, Lefebvre was left uncovered as he received a pass at center ice. He skated all alone, faked a forehand shot and brought the puck to his backhand before lifting the puck over the goalie's pad.
The Sagueneens' win was crucial as it guarantees them a spot in at least the tie-breaker. Unlike during the regular season, overtime losses do not result in standings points gained, while all winners receive two points.
Overall, it was a strong performance by Chicoutimi and one they hope to build on as the tournament continues.
"It's a huge win, but we've got to keep growing into the tournament," said coach Yanick Jean. "It's not an easy situation when you play against great teams, and in that kind of tournament. Playing 2-in-2, so you know we played those kind of games in the playoffs a lot. It turned out to be a good win for us, but I mean, we stayed composed and kind of grinded it out."
Despite the back-to-back situation, Jean elected to stick with starting goaltender Lucas Beckman.
The Ottawa Senators prospect had a decent first game for the Sagueneens as he stopped 32 of the 36 shots he faced against the Everett Silvertips. The move to stick with Beckman paid off as he stepped up with 27 saves in the victory.
"Made some good, made some good stops," said Jean post-game. "I don't think he was happy with his performance yesterday. He's the kind of goalie that always bounces back. There's a lot for him to grow with tonight's game, so you know, was really happy for him. (He stood) tall when he was needed."
Chicoutimi will now get a day off before facing the Kitchener Rangers on Tuesday, May 26.
Depending on the results from Kitchener's game against Everett on Monday, Tuesday's matchup could guarantee the winner a spot in the semifinal.
Kelowna is next in action on Wednesday and will need a victory against the Silvertips to keep its season alive.
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