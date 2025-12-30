NHL Jack Adams Award Rankings: Avalanche Coach Jared Bednar Gets Incredible Results

The new year and the midway point of the NHL's regular season are nearly here.

With the standings starting to take a solid shape, some teams have been overachieving, and much of the credit should go to the coach.

That's the case for the Detroit Red Wings, Philadelphia Flyers and even Patrick Roy's New York Islanders, which have impressed and surprised to this point in the campaign.

The Jack Adams Award, voted on by the NHL's Broadcasters' Association, is presented to "the NHL coach adjudged to have contributed the most to his team's success."

Here are my top five candidates for the Jack Adams Award as of Dec. 30.

5. Joel Quenneville, Anaheim Ducks

Joel Quenneville has been a clear boost for the Anaheim Ducks ever since his appointment in May. The veteran bench boss has led the Ducks to become a playoff contender, all while they are the eighth-youngest team in the NHL, according to eliteprospects.com.

For years, Anaheim has been a bottom-feeder in the Pacific Division. Since the Ducks' last playoff appearance in 2017-18, they have never finished higher than sixth in their division.

However, with a three-time Stanley Cup winner behind the bench now, Anaheim could end its seven-year playoff drought as the team sits third in the Pacific.

BetMGM Jack Adams Award odds: 5.00/+400

4. Rick Tocchet, Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers have emerged into the playoff race while no one was paying attention.

In a Metropolitan Division that consists of the New Jersey Devils, Washington Capitals and the New York Rangers, Philadelphia holds third place.

Going into the Christmas break, Rick Tocchet's Flyers were sixth in the entire NHL and second in their division.

Tocchet seems to have no problem adjusting to a new team whenever appointed by a new club. In his first full season with the Vancouver Canucks in 2023-24, he went on to win his first Jack Adams Award.

Now, with the success he's having in his first campaign with the Flyers, could he be on his way to a second Jack Adams just two seasons later?

BetMGM Jack Adams Award odds: 23.00/+2200

NHL Vezina Trophy Rankings: Capitals' Logan Thompson Stands Above All

It would be a shock if Washington Capitals netminder Logan Thompson doesn't play for Canada at the Olympics. He leads December's NHL Vezina Trophy ranking.

3. Jon Cooper, Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning have been a force to reckon with for the past decade. Beginning in the 2013-14 campaign, the Lightning have only missed out on the post-season once. Appropriately, that was the first season when Cooper took charge of Tampa Bay.

There is no denying the Bolts are an extremely talented team run by superstars, such as right winger Nikita Kucherov, defenseman Victor Hedman and goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy.

However, for the team to compete and execute at the high level it has been for well over a decade, the nod has to go to the coach.

Tampa Bay is second in the Atlantic Division but leads in terms of points percentage. That's without Victor Hedman in the lineup right now due to injury.

The Lightning could be on their way to making the Stanley Cup playoffs for the ninth time in a row, and maybe that leads to Cooper taking home his first Jack Adams Award.

BetMGM Jack Adams Award odds: 10.00/+900

2. Todd McLellan, Detroit Red Wings

Much like the Ducks, the Red Wings haven't had many pretty seasons for about a decade. Going into this campaign, Detroit has missed the playoffs for nine straight seasons, and it didn't look like they were getting closer.

They got close in 2023-24, missing out on a playoff berth by a regulation-wins tiebreaker to Washington. The reality is, Detroit couldn't get through, and GM Steve Yzerman was in the hottest of seats in the meantime.

But Wings coach Todd McLellan, with the help of young stars such as right winger Lucas Raymond and D-man Moritz Seider, has brought the team some regular-season success for the first time in a while.

The Red Wings currently lead the Atlantic and are fifth in the NHL with a 23-14-3 record.

BetMGM Jack Adams odds: 20.00/+1900

NHL Norris Trophy Rankings: Makar, Heiskanen Star In The Top Five

The Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Columbus Blue Jackets, Edmonton Oilers and Washington Capitals each have a D-man who made December's NHL Norris Trophy rankings.

1. Jared Bednar, Colorado Avalanche

The quick argument against Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar winning the Jack Adams is that the Avs are expected to be a good team every year, and they may have the two best players on the planet in center Nathan MacKinnon and defenseman Cale Makar.

That said, the Avalanche aren't the only team in the league to have two superstars. The Edmonton Oilers could say the same thing with centers Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on their side. However, the Oilers are nowhere near the Avalanche in the standings.

Colorado isn't just a great team with elite players on its roster. They are on track to become one of the most dominant teams in NHL history.

In 2022-23, the Boston Bruins broke the NHL record for most wins (65) and points (135) in a season. Ultimately, coach Jim Montgomery won the Jack Adams Award that year.

Bednar's Avalanche could have a campaign just like that one, as they are on pace to accumulate about 139 points. In fact, after Boston's first 38 games in their record-breaking season, they had 64 points. Colorado has 65.

Bednar is the favorite to win the Jack Adams Award, according to BetMGM.

BetMGM Jack Adams Award odds: 2.70/+170

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.