NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Odds, Top Scorers As Of May 28

The Carolina Hurricanes take a 3-1 lead against the Montreal Canadiens in the Eastern Conference final. Here's your NHL playoff update.
After losing the first game of the Eastern Conference, the Carolina Hurricanes have won three straight.
They've pushed the Montreal Canadiens to the brink of elimination with a spot in the Stanley Cup final on the line.
The Canadiens were outshot 19-3 in the third period of Wednesday's Game 4. Montreal's combined for 17 third-period shots in the first four games of the series.
With the Vegas Golden Knights sweeping the Colorado Avalanche, there are no NHL playoff games on Thursday. That said, it's quarterfinals day in the World Championship, and the Chicago Wolves and Colorado Eagles face off in the AHL's Western Conference final.
Here are series updates, odds for the next game from BetMGM and leading scorers in these NHL playoffs.
May 28 NHL Playoff Schedule
No games
Eastern Conference Final: Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)
Carolina leads 3-1
Game 1: Montreal 6, Carolina 2
Game 2: Montreal 2, Carolina 3
Game 3: Carolina 3, Montreal 2 (OT)
Game 4: Carolina 4, Montreal 0
Western Conference Final: Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (P1)
Vegas wins 4-0
Game 1: Vegas 4, Colorado 2
Game 2: Vegas 3, Colorado 1
Game 3: Colorado 3, Vegas 5
Game 4: Colorado 1, Vegas 2
Leading Scorers
1. Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights: 21 points, 16 games
2. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 18 points, 16 games
3. Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens: 16 points, 18 games
T-4. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games
T-4. Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games
T-4. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche: 15 points, 13 games
T-4. Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres: 15 points, 13 games
T-4. Lane Hutson, Montreal Canadiens: 15 points, 18 games
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