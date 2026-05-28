'It's Tough To Pick Apart That Game': Sebastian Aho, Shayne Gostisbehere, K'Andre Miller, Logan Stankoven, Nikolaj Ehlers, Andersen, RBA On Game 4 Win

On the team's ability to suppress Montreal: I think they've just come ready to play. The way they put it on them, it can't be really fun to play against. Getting hit and the way they cycle the puck is huge. Obviously it's the way we try to set up chances obviously, but it also prevents a lot from their top guys.



On how he stays locked in: I don't really think about the shot count. Just go through my process. It's a new shift every whistle obviously and you have to reset.



On learning lessons from the previous Eastern Conference Finals: I think we've gotten more comfortable in trusting our system and just knowing that that's enough. That's what has to happen to take care of our game. It's what we've built throughout the year and really set us up with the opportunity to be in this position. I think when we've played well, we have a good chance of winning. That's the key and that has to continue. We've liked our game lately and obviously been rewarded. Just building on that and obviously getting more experience is huge.



On the defensive corps keeping a lot of shots to the outside: We're putting a lot of pride on that effort. It's throughout the entire 200 feet. Just the work ethic and commitment to the game plan is huge. We see it everywhere up and down the ice. Guys are just putting in hard work and smart work too. I think that's even more key.



On staying in the moment: I think we've been very good at keeping our focus on right now. I think throughout the whole playoffs, we've been really good at just turning the page and coming ready to work the next day. That speaks to the leadership on the team, the coaching staff is just really good at dialing us in and making sure that we come prepared to do a job that day. Obviously getting rewarded.



On the adjustment to Carolina's system with them being a shot suppression team: The shot count is useless to me to look at, to be honest. I think you're still out there for the 60 minutes and you still have to focus the same way. You have to just pay attention to your process and I think that's really the key. As a goalie, you learn that stuff and get better at just resetting every shift. It's really a new Blackjack hand. You have to play every night, every few minutes is a new challenge. But your starting point is the same and I think that leads to success for me. Not getting emotional either whether we score, they score. It's all about the next play and I think that's how you stick with it throughout a long series and a long playoffs.



On if it was still a hard adjustment though: Not really. You have those games one every team where you don't see the puck a lot. I had had those before and I've had high shot counts too and I think anything in between. I've seen 10-15 shots all the way up to 60s. Going into the game, you don't know. No one tells you, 'Hey, there's going to be a shot in two minutes, be ready.' You have to be ready for every shot at all times. That's the real skill as a goalie. What you can do to stay present and stay in that moment and just be ready.