NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Odds, Top Scorers, May 20 Schedule

Buckle up for the Western Conference final between the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights. Here's your NHL playoff update.
Welcome to the Western Conference final.
The Central Division-leading Colorado Avalanche and Pacific-leading Vegas Golden Knights begin their third-round matchup on Wednesday.
While Vegas has lost only four games through two rounds, the Avalanche have dropped just one.
The ESPN broadcast crew will handle the U.S. coverage during the Western Conference final, with a potential Game 6 airing on ABC. Sportsnet, CBC and French-language TVA Sports will have each game in Canada.
Here are series updates, Wednesday's schedule, odds for the next game from BetMGM and leading scorers in these NHL playoffs.
May 14 NHL Playoff Schedule
Time is listed in eastern time.
Game 1: Vegas at Colorado, Wednesday, May 20, 8 p.m. (ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Eastern Conference Final: Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)
Western Conference Final: Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (P1)
Leading Scorers
1. Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights: 18 points, 12 games
T-2. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games
T-2. Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games
T-2. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 15 points, 12 games
T-2. Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres: 15 points, 13 games
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