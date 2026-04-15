NHL Power Rankings: What Lies Ahead For All 32 Teams

As the Kopitar Era comes to a close, the Kings have to ask themselves if they should try to keep their window open, even if their chances of winning are slim, or really get younger and faster and hand the reins to Quinton Byfield. Artemi Panarin is an elite player who instantly made them better, but it still feels like the Kings are closer to purgatory – not good enough to win, not bad enough to lose – than anything else.