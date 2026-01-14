NHL Power Rankings: When Will More Dominoes Fall After Evason Firing?

It's worth noting the Jets' .273 winning percentage in one-goal games is the 10th-lowest mark in the cap era. It's usually a sign of extreme bad luck, and in every case for the 10 teams except for the 2022-23 Sharks, each team came back with a better record in the following year. In some cases, the record was significantly better, but it also precipitated some coaching changes as well. It's a lost season for the Jets – still a chance, but very slim – but the odds are they'll be much better next season, though whether or not Scott Arniel will be behind the bench is a legitimate question.