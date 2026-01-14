NHL Rumor Roundup: The Latest On Dougie Hamilton And An Update On The Maple Leafs

The hockey world is still buzzing over the possibility that the New Jersey Devils could trade Dougie Hamilton.
TSN's Pierre LeBrun reports there is no indication that a trade is imminent. He indicated the remaining two years on Hamilton's contract with its average annual value of $9 million is a "complicating factor."
Josh Wegman of The Score noted the report by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman about Hamilton rejecting a trade to the San Jose Sharks last summer. With the Sharks a surprise playoff contender in the Western Conference, Wegman wondered if Hamilton might change his mind if they were to revisit their interest in him.
Wegman also pondered the possibility of the Nashville Predators pursuing Hamilton or a potential reunion with the Calgary Flames. However, both scenarios seem unlikely.
The Predators already have too many expensive veterans, and management is transitioning its roster toward younger talent. Meanwhile, the Flames are rebuilding and probably wouldn't have much interest in a 30-something defenseman with two years left on his contract.
James Murphy of RG.Org reported that a source informed him that the Utah Mammoth were also interested in Hamilton last summer. Like the Sharks, they may have circled back. The Toronto Maple Leafs, Vegas Golden Knights and Detroit Red Wings could also become suitors.
The Red Wings, with their $26.9 million cap space, and the Mammoth ($26.2 million) can afford to take on Hamilton's full cap hit. Both teams also possess the depth in draft picks, prospects, and young talent that could make them enticing trade partners for the Devils.
Wegman suggested the Sharks ($8.2 million in cap space) could be reluctant to tamper with their solid team chemistry. It would be a much tighter squeeze financially for the Maple Leafs ($3.398 million) and Golden Knights ($4.267 million) unless they shed salary while the Devils retain part of Hamilton's salary.
Speaking of the Maple Leafs, Hamilton could be one option for GM Brad Treliving in his endless quest to bolster his defense corps.
On Saturday, Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun listed Rasmus Andersson of the Flames, Justin Faulk of the St. Louis Blues, and former Leaf Luke Schenn of the Winnipeg Jets as potential trade targets. He also mentioned Tyler Myers of the Vancouver Canucks, Mario Ferraro of the Sharks and Connor Murphy of the Chicago Blackhawks.
Of those blueliners, Schenn and his $2.75 million cap hit would be the most affordable for the cap-strapped Leafs. Myers might not waive his full no-movement clause, while the Sharks likely won't part with Ferraro while they're pushing for a playoff berth.
Meanwhile, Kevin McGran of the Toronto Star felt that Treliving could find it difficult to re-sign UFA-eligible right winger Bobby McMann to an affordable extension. If so, the 29-year-old could become a trade chip to add a blueliner before the March 6 deadline.
