NHL Rookies Who Made Opening Day Lineups In The East: Demidov, Wings Trio And More

The new interesting batch of NHL rookies look to make their mark early in the season.

Whether it's a Calder Trophy front-runner or a surprise addition to the roster, over two-thirds of the NHL's squads had rookies on the opening day roster.

After looking at the Western Conference earlier, let’s examine those in the Eastern Conference.

Boston Bruins

Fraser Minten (C/LW)

Minten appeared in the Bruins' season opener on Wednesday. Although he was held off the scoresheet, he generated a couple of scoring chances, according to naturalstatrick.com. The Bruins acquired him from the Toronto Maple Leafs last trade deadline, and while he projects as a third-line center down the road, he may have already earned that role. Minten can make some simple but smart plays on offense.

Carolina Hurricanes

Alexander Nikishin (D)

Nikishin joined the Hurricanes for the playoffs last year after scoring 46 points in 61 KHL games, but he'll play his first regular-season NHL matchups this fall.

Nikishin had the most goals by a defenseman in the KHL in 2023-24 and the most points by a defenseman in 2023-24 and 2024-25. In the pre-season, he had a goal and three points in four games. While it may be tougher to score from the blueline in the NHL than the KHL, we'll see whether Nikishin can keep up his scoring on a pair with Shayne Gostisbehere.

Detroit Red Wings

Emmitt Finnie (LW), Michael Brandsegg-Nygard (RW), Axel Sandin-Pellikka (D)

With three rookies on the roster to open the season, the Red Wings are finally inserting the young talent fans have been waiting for. The most surprising of the bunch is 2023 seventh-round pick Emmitt Finnie. His hard-working game and the chemistry he’s shown with the Wings’ top players has given him not only the chance to make the roster but play on the top line. He’s going to be the worker in the corners and at the net front, allowing the stars to do their thing, but he’s playing his role.

Brandsegg-Nygard and Sandin-Pellikka making the roster already was a bit of a surprise, but they certainly earned it in camp.

Brandsegg-Nygard is a true do-it-all winger who can play in the middle six and provide a nice blend of skill and physicality. Sandin-Pellikka is a silky smooth puck-moving defender who can be used on the power play as well as driving some offense from the back end at even strength. The two first-rounders are set to be exciting additions to this team and could be the type of pieces that help get them back into post-season contention.

Montreal Canadiens

Ivan Demidov (RW), Oliver Kapanen (C), Jakub Dobes (G)

The Calder Trophy is Ivan Demidov’s to lose in the eyes of most around the hockey world. The incredibly dynamic and skilled Russian winger showed us exactly why he was such a highly touted prospect when he joined the Habs last season. He immediately electrified the Habs' fan base and brought a level of skill to the lineup that they haven’t had in a long time. Demidov’s rookie season could be one of the best we’ve seen in years. It’s certainly going to be fun to watch.

Oliver Kapanen made the lineup as a moderate surprise, but his responsible two-way play and sound pro-style game earned him a spot in camp. He got a shot on the second line with Demidov and Alex Newhook in the season opener. Kapanen will be the defensive presence for two guys who can fly up and down the ice.

New Jersey Devils

Arseny Gritsyuk (RW)

The Twittersphere has long been a fan of the uber-skilled and silky smooth Arseny Gritsyuk. His highlights have been a fixture online for a few years now, so there are heightened expectations for the young Russian now that he’s in New Jersey. He’ll start in the bottom six, but expect him to find his way into scoring roles as the season goes on.

New York Islanders

Matthew Schaefer (D), Maxim Shabanov (LW)

The first overall pick this past June is going from 26 total games spread over the OHL and international competition last season to a likely top four role in the NHL. Schaefer is a stellar two-way defender who has the mobility and intellect to jump right into the league. He could assert himself as the Isles’ best defenseman by season’s end.

Shabanov joins the Islanders as a 25-year-old rookie after a few really solid years in the KHL. Although undersized, his skill and hockey sense allow him to constantly find himself in position to make plays in the offensive end. He could be a sneaky dark horse Calder candidate.

New York Rangers

Noah Laba (C)

Despite Gabe Perreault and Brennan Othmann being expected to make the team, the Rangers seemed to shock everyone when those two were sent to the AHL and Noah Laba was the lone rookie to play for them on opening night.

Laba joined the AHL's Hartford Wolfpack last year after his junior college season and looked solid. His pre-season was very good with the Rangers, and he earned him a bottom-six center role to open his first full pro season. He must continue to earn his spot, but the Rangers may have found a sneaky addition.

Philadelphia Flyers

Adam Ginning (D), Nikita Grebenkin (RW), Jett Luchanko (C)

After making the roster out of camp last year before getting sent back to the OHL, Jett Luchanko looks to be in a similar spot as last season. He isn’t promised a spot, and he will have to earn his role, likely in the bottom six.

He and Nikita Grebenkin appear to be healthy scratches to start the season, but we could see both of them unseat veterans on the way to full-time spots in the lineup.

Adam Ginning is a bit of a surprise to make the roster, but a weak blueline and a strong camp earned him a job on the third pair.

NHL Rookies Who Made Opening Day Lineups In The West: Sennecke, Misa, Savoie And More

The new NHL season brings a new crop of rookies.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Ville Koivunen (LW), Ben Kindel (C/W), Harrison Brunicke (D), Arturs Silovs (G)

The Pens are welcoming in a trio of young, talented players, headlined by Ben Kindel, the 11th overall pick in this past June’s draft. A highly talented playmaker who really seems to understand the nuances of how to generate offense, Kindel has had an outstanding training camp and earned the third-line center job.

Ville Koivunen was acquired in the Jake Guentzel trade a couple of years ago, and he’s been gifted the opportunity to play alongside Sidney Crosby to start the season. His intelligence and tactical play could make him a perfect fit alongside the franchise legend.

On the back end, Brunicke has found his way onto the roster a year after being drafted. His game is built around his skating and mobility. It will be interesting to see how he handles the physicality of the NHL.

Brunicke and Kindel may only see the nine games a player can see without burning a year of their entry-level contract, but it will be invaluable experience for both of them.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Jack Finley (C)

The Lightning need some young talent to play roles in their lineup as the Stanley Cup core starts to age. Finley won’t be a stud for this team, but he has been on the rise over the last couple of seasons, and now, he looks like a guy fully capable of playing minutes in the bottom six. He has been getting plenty of praise in camp for his faceoffs and his power game.

NHL Calder Trophy Tracker: Canadiens' Demidov Leads Pre-Training Camp Rookie Race

This year's NHL Calder Trophy race will be fun, and we're getting closer to the start line.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Easton Cowan (RW)

The Toronto Maple Leafs haven't added an impact rookie in quite some time. Easton Cowan has the potential to be that kind of player, but it might be a year early. He looks slated to play in the bottom six after looking very good alongside Steven Lorentz and Scott Laughton. With the injury to the latter, Cowan is a victim of the roster shuffle it seems as he starts as the 13th forward. If he doesn't find his way into the lineup, the AHL could be the landing place, but for now, he's on the NHL club.

Washington Capitals

Ryan Leonard (RW)

We saw glimpses of the bull in a china shop that Ryan Leonard is at the end of last season but it never fully came together offensively for the former NTDP star. With a full summer of training and the experience of a short stint to end last season, we should see Leonard take a big step as he plays a full-time role with the Washington Capitals. His blend of physicality and skill is unbelievable at times and if he can find his groove, he’s going to be a handful.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.