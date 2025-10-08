NHL Rookies Who Made Opening Day Lineups In The West: Sennecke, Misa, Savoie And More

The new NHL season brings a new crop of rookies.

This year, there are plenty of really interesting rookies who made the NHL club out of training camp. From high-end draft picks and highly anticipated players to seventh-rounders and Russian imports, this year’s rookie crop will be fun to track throughout the season.

Over two-thirds of the NHL's teams are welcoming in rookies on opening night. Let’s take a closer look at those in the Western Conference.

Anaheim Ducks

Beckett Sennecke (RW)

The third overall pick at the 2024 NHL draft has proven just about everything he could at the OHL level. With the AHL not yet being a full-time option for 19-year-old CHL players, it makes sense for Sennecke to at least start the season in the NHL.

With so many young players on the Ducks, such as Leo Carlsson, Mason McTavish and Cutter Gauthier, Sennecke should fit right in. The pressure shouldn’t be too high, although they will want to see their top prospect make an offensive impact with all the skill he possesses.

Calgary Flames

Matvei Gridin (LW), Zayne Parekh (D)

Everyone knew the Flames were set to give Parekh as much of an opportunity as possible, but when Gridin made the team, it was a testament to the stellar camp and hard work he put in.

Gridin looks like he’s playing with more pace and working more pro habits into his game. Parekh is an uber-talented offensive blueliner who is sure to have his ups and downs in his own zone, but the offense will be a needed addition to their blueline.

Chicago Blackhawks

Ryan Greene (C/W), Sam Rinzel (D), Artyom Levshunov (D), Colton Dach (C/W), Ethan Del Mastro (D)

The Hawks are young, and while most eyes will be on Connor Bedard, Frank Nazar and even fellow rookies Sam Rinzel and Artyom Levshunov, one of the most exciting stories in camp was the emergence of Ryan Greene.

Greene is a crafty forward who can play up and down the lineup. Rinzel was stellar to end last season in a short stint with the Hawks, so they will hope he can continue that and play important top four minutes on the back end.

Levshunov jumps into the NHL after a decent year in the AHL, but as we saw on opening night, there will be some ups and downs. He's a very toolsy player, but he needs to work on refining things like his decision-making and becoming a bit more fluid overall. The upside is high.

It will be interesting to see if Ethan Del Mastro can lock down a spot in the defense corps as the defensive-minded blueliner plays a simple, steady game. His physicality is his best asset, and his defensive mind should bring some stability to the back end.

Colton Dach has always found a way to play a game that is more than the sum of his parts. He's the ideal young bottom-six player for Chicago, which needs players to compete hard every night and make the Hawks hard to play against.

Colorado Avalanche

Zakhar Bardakov (C), Gavin Brindley (RW)

The Avalanche need some young blood to get into the lineup and make an impact. Gavin Brindley is a feisty, skilled forward who may be a bit undersized, but he has the speed and pace to play with the high-octane Avs.

A more surprising addition to the opening lineup is fourth-line center Zakkar Bardakov. The Russian plays with a never-ending motor and an edge. He may not have much in the way of offensive upside, but he can play some important minutes and make life difficult on the opponent.

Edmonton Oilers

Matthew Savoie (RW/LW), Isaac Howard (LW)

The Oilers have long needed some young talent to rise and force their way into the lineup. Savoie and Howard seem to have done so.

Savoie looked good in glimpses at the NHL level last season, and Howard won the Hobey Baker in the NCAA last season. Both bring speed, skill and offensive touch. Savoie is set to start the season in the top six, but we could see both taking shifts in the top six by the end of the season.

Minnesota Wild

Danila Yurov (LW), Zeev Buium (D), Liam Ohgren (LW), Jesper Wallstedt (G), Hunter Haight (C)

The Wild have added some nice young pieces over the last few years, and this year will be no different.

Zeev Buium is one of the secondary favorites for the Calder, bringing his high skill and keen offensive mind to the Wild after appearing in the playoffs last season, following his departure from college. He could play a significant role for the Wild. Yurov will start on the fourth line but could earn his way into a more prominent role as the season goes on.

Liam Ohgren nearly exhausted his rookie eligibility last season, playing 24 games, but he's back in the NHL lineup, likely in the bottom six. And goaltender Jesper Wallstedt earned backup duties following Marc-Andre Fleury's retirement, and he'll look to improve on his 3.44 goals-against average and .877 save percentage from his first five career games.

Nashville Predators

Brady Martin (C), Joakim Kemell (RW)

When the Preds drafted Martin with the fifth overall pick this past June, some felt like it was a bit of a reach. When he arrived in camp, he immediately began to stand out, and whispers of him making the roster began.

By the time camp concluded, Martin was the team’s top-line center. His physical style will fit perfectly in Smashville.

Speaking of smash, Joakim Kemell is known for his shot, but he’s been adding a more consistent physical element to his game this pre-season. That’s helped earn him a spot on the Preds' opening day lineup.

San Jose Sharks

Michael Misa (C), Sam Dickinson (D), Yaroslav Askarov (G)

The Sharks are bringing in yet another stud center prospect and their top blueline prospect, but neither has a surefire spot in the lineup to start the season.

Michael Misa is as good as any center not named Macklin Celebrini on the roster, so it shouldn’t be long before we see him earn a middle-six role. Misa is a highly intelligent player who tore the OHL apart last season, leading the CHL in scoring.

As for Dickinson, he very well could be the team’s most well-rounded defender by season’s end if given the opportunity. He has all of the tools to be an impact player immediately for the Sharks, which have a very weak blueline.

Like Misa, Dickinson would have to go back to the OHL if the Sharks don’t deem them ready for the NHL, but he’s also shown that he’s above junior hockey at this point. Allowing both to gain experience at the NHL level and letting them make mistakes, similar to how Will Smith navigated ups and downs last year, might be best for them.

In net, we should finally get to see Yaroslav Askarov as the starter in San Jose. Many expected him to step into the role last season, but San Jose wanted to ensure that the all-world goalie prospect they traded for was fully ready for the job. The athletic netminder was arguably the Sharks' best netminder in the short stint he had with the NHL club last year, so it will be exciting to see how he does in a bigger workload, even if the team in front of him isn't always making his life easy.

Seattle Kraken

Berkly Catton (RW)

Although he is currently running as the extra forward in practice, Catton has the pace, skill and offensive tools to complement the kind of two-way, steady centers that the Kraken have in Matty Beniers and Shane Wright. It was a bit of a surprise to see Catton make the lineup, so if he ends up getting sent back to junior, it won’t be entirely shocking, but the Kraken could use his skill set, and he’s proven everything he can at the WHL level.

St. Louis Blues

Jimmy Snuggerud (RW), Logan Mailloux (D)

Jumping into the Blues' lineup after three very productive years in college, Snuggerud was very solid in seven regular-season games and looked just as good in the playoffs for another seven. He should slot in as a complementary offensive winger who can put up some decent numbers. He could even be a solid Calder bet should he get enough power-play time.

Mailloux joined the Blues in a trade from the Montreal Canadiens. He's expected to play with Tyler Tucker and build on his eight career games so far.

Utah Mammoth

Dmitri Simashev (D)

While many expected forward Daniil But to be the Russian prospect to make the roster, Dmitri Simashev made it instead.

Simashev is a big, strong, two-way defender who has excelled in the KHL to this point. He’s earned a spot on the back end for the Mammoth, giving them a pillar to build around on the blueline. He likely won’t put up enough points to get into the Calder conversation, but he could be one of the most effective rookies in the NHL this season.

As for But, we will likely see the big, skilled winger at some point this season. He would add a very nice element of powerful skill to the top nine.

Vancouver Canucks

Braeden Cootes (C), Jonathan Lekkerimaki (RW)

One of the most surprising rookies to make their NHL roster out of camp is Braeden Cootes. He's not a bad player, but he was just drafted 15th overall in June. His game is built around his engine and energy. His drive is endless, and it shouldn’t be surprising that the Cancuks found him outworking NHL veterans and winning pucks in the pre-season.

It will be interesting to see how his game looks as the regular season starts and whether his offensive skill and physical strength can keep up against men.

Lekkerimaki played 24 NHL games last year so just barely remained a rookie. With six points last year, he'll be expected to step it up, and with three goals and four points in four pre-season games, it looks like he could do that.

Winnipeg Jets

Nikita Chibrikov (RW), Brad Lambert (W/C)

Nikita Chibrikov is getting the first crack at filling in for the injured Cole Perfetti.

Chibrikov is a flashy playmaker who plays with speed. His game has developed nicely at the AHL level, and he could earn a full-time role if he plays well, even after Perfetti returns to the lineup.

To start the season, it looks like Brad Lambert will be an extra forward, but he’s a high-end skater with some fascinating dynamic skills. It won’t be surprising to see him in the lineup if the Jets feel the need to get a bit faster and more dynamic.

