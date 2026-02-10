NHL Rumor Roundup: Canadiens Could Trade Patrik Laine, Plus Flames And Predators Buzz

One reason was the offense of right winger Patrik Laine, whose 20 goals in 52 games were a key factor in reaching the post-season.
Recovering from abdominal surgery since October, Laine recently resumed skating with his teammates and could return to action following the Olympic break.
The improved Canadiens sit second in the Atlantic Division in points and are third in the NHL in goals-for per game, with 3.46. They no longer need Laine's production as they did a year ago, prompting anticipation that the 27-year-old could be moved by the March 6 NHL trade deadline.
Laine is in the final season of his contract. He carries an $8.7-million cap hit and a 10-team no-trade list. On Feb. 5, Sportsnet's Eric Engels suggested the Canadiens could be willing to retain half of Laine's remaining salary, but league sources indicated they won't package him with an asset to facilitate a trade.
RG.org's Marco D'Amico suggested the Calgary Flames, Carolina Hurricanes, Los Angeles Kings and Seattle Kraken as possible destinations. However, the Flames aren't a playoff contender and are selling, not buying. The Kings acquired superstar left winger Artemi Panarin last week and are more likely interested in adding a center.
The Hurricanes and Kraken could seek additional scoring punch, but they might not be interested in rental players. Laine's long injury history could dampen his trade value.
David Staples of the Edmonton Journal recently noted that Sportsnet's Nick Kypreos had suggested the Oilers should make a move for Laine. However, Staples doesn't consider the high-priced right winger a fit for the cap-strapped Oilers.
Meanwhile, trade speculation continues to swirl around Flames forwards Nazem Kadri and Blake Coleman.
Three weeks have passed since the Flames shipped defenseman Rasmus Andersson to the Vegas Golden Knights. It's expected they'll make another move between the end of the Olympic break and the trade deadline.
Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman suggested last Thursday the trade market for Kadri has slowed because of the availability of other centers, such as Vincent Trocheck of the New York Rangers and Robert Thomas of the St. Louis Blues. He also acknowledged the trade rumors linking Coleman to the Canadiens but doesn't believe it is feasible.
Barry Trotz announced last week he was stepping down as GM once a suitable replacement is found. He's expected to continue handling their trade plans leading up to March 6 as he and his staff decide if they'll be buyers or sellers.
Friedman thinks winger Jonathan Marchessault could be a trade candidate. The 35-year-old is signed through 2028-29 with an average annual value of $5.5 million and a full no-movement clause, but he could waive it to go to a place with a good hockey infrastructure for his children.
The Canadiens remain interested in Ryan O'Reilly, but it remains uncertain whether the Predators will part with him.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.