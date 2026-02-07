Canadiens Trade Deadline Strategy Is Not Shocking

In a lengthy interview with Sportsnet’s Eric Engels, Montreal Canadiens’ president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton discussed a lot of topics. Still, one was particularly interesting: the organization’s approach to the trade deadline.
While on the ice, the team has shown plenty of signs of progress despite being the youngest outfit in the league and overcoming subpar goaltending and numerous injuries, the Habs’ brass remains realistic. As Engels writes, Gorton and his partner in crime, Kent Hughes, are not under the illusion that adding a player or two at the trade deadline would launch their window of opportunities; they are not there yet.
This realistic, prudent approach is exactly why Geoff Molson made the right move by hiring the duo, and it stands in stark contrast to Marc Bergevin's past approach. Year after year, we heard the former GM say that once you get in the playoffs, anything can happen, and year after year, he went out to get some complementary pieces at the deadline.
It doesn’t mean they won’t be active at all. Gorton acknowledges that Hughes has his finger on the pulse and checks reported availabilities, adding that the duo spends a lot of time analyzing its next move. If they do make moves, they won’t be just for the now; the duo always has its objective of making the Canadiens a perennial contender at the forefront of their minds, as it should be.
Like the coach they’ve hired, Gorton and Hughes are very much of the “what’s next?” approach, and they’re not leaving anything to chance. Their recent moves have shown how they are thinking. They signed Alexandre Texier to a one-year contract initially, but extended his contract by two more years after he demonstrated his potential. They identified an issue with their penalty kill and a need for a left-shot center, so they went out and got Phillip Danault, without sacrificing too many assets, and it’s a good stop-gap option with another year on the contract of the soon-to-be 33-year-old.
The trade deadline may not be very exciting for Canadiens’ fans, but as the saying goes, good things come to those who wait, and Montreal is already seeing some of those good things, but the best is yet to come.
