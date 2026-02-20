NHL Rumor Roundup: Does Vladislav Gavrikov Want Out Of New York? Can The Canucks Move Evander Kane?

It's speculated that New York Rangers defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov isn't happy with the club's direction. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if the Vancouver Canucks can find a trade partner for Evander Kane.
Once the Olympic trade freeze is lifted
at midnight on Sunday, Rangers GM Chris Drury could
attempt more moves in the 12 days leading up to the March 6 NHL trade
deadline.
In an open letter to fans last month,
Drury indicated that he could trade players who were part of the
club's previous success. That suggests that recent additions, such as
defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov, would remain as part of the rebuild.
The 30-year-old Gavrikov signed a
seven-year, $49-million contract with the Rangers as a free agent
last July. That deal also came with a full no-movement clause for the
first five years.
Nevertheless, it's been a difficult
season for the Rangers. With management aiming for a quick rebuild,
there is speculation that Gavrikov could be unhappy with the club's
direction.
During a Feb. 13 appearance on the
Daily Faceoff Podcast, NHL insider Mike Rupp claimed he'd heard
rumors that Gavrikov felt this wasn't what he'd signed up for,
especially with his friend Panarin being traded to the Kings.
Rupp said that he didn't know how much
truth there was to the speculation. Still, the Rangers' struggles may
have caught Gavrikov by surprise, especially if Drury sold him on a
quick reversal of their fortunes. Whether that prompts him to request
a trade remains to be seen.
Speaking of sellers at the trade
deadline, the Vancouver Canucks are expected to peddle their
UFA-eligible players by March 6. They include forwards Evander Kane,
Teddy Blueger and David Kampf.
Thomas Drance of The Athletic believes
moving Kane should be among the Canucks' priorities at the trade
deadline. He acknowledged the 34-year-old right winger's struggles this
season have hurt his trade value, but the market could improve as the
deadline nears, given his experience as a playoff performer.
The Canucks attempted to move Kane
several weeks ago. They even permitted his agent to speak with other
teams about a trade. At one point, he was linked to the Dallas Stars.
Any interested teams will want the Canucks to retain half of his
$5.125-million cap hit.
As for Blueger and Kampf, Drance
believes the Canucks should try to get whatever they can for them in
the trade market.
