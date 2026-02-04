NHL Rumor Roundup: Latest Flames Speculation, Updates On Robert Thomas And Evander Kane

It's been over two weeks since the Calgary Flames traded defenseman Rasmus Andersson to the Vegas Golden Knights.
There has been ongoing speculation since then about which players the Flames could peddle next before the March 6 trade deadline.
On Jan. 30, Kent Wilson of the Calgary Sun examined some trade candidates. He felt that veteran center Nazem Kadri could draw some interest despite the decline in his production this season. Wilson indicated that Kadri's contract could be a sticking point, as the 35-year-old is signed through 2028-29 with an average annual value of $7 million.
According to RG.Org's Marco D'Amico, the Montreal Canadiens were interested in Kadri earlier this season. However, that's cooled off since the emergence of Oliver Kapanen as their second-line center, the December addition of Phillip Danault from the Los Angeles Kings and the encouraging development of prospect Michael Hage.
Wilson believed that left winger Blake Coleman and defenseman Zach Whitecloud could also attract attention from playoff contenders.
Coleman, 34, is sidelined until after the Olympic break, but that's not expected to hurt his trade value. The Flames acquired the 29-year-old Whitecloud in the Andersson trade, prompting some observers to wonder if they might flip him for younger assets before the deadline.
Meanwhile, in St. Louis, trade rumors continue to swirl around the Blues as they remain mired near the bottom of the Western Conference standings. Veterans such as goaltender Jordan Binnington, defenseman Justin Faulk and center Brayden Schenn have frequently surfaced as trade candidates.
It was recently reported that the Blues are willing to entertain offers for all their players, including first-line center Robert Thomas. However, the asking price for the 26-year-old Thomas is high, and there was no certainty that he would be moved this season.
Thomas recently underwent a surgical procedure that has sidelined him until after the Olympic break. On Saturday, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman speculated that it could slow down the trade conversations involving the Blues star. He also indicated that the feeling around the league was that not many clubs could afford what the Blues want in return.
The Hockey News' Julian Gaudio recently noted that The Fourth Period has several Blues on their trade board, including Thomas. Whether he or the others will waive their respective no-trade clauses, or if clubs are willing to pay the high prices set by Blues management, remains to be seen.
Turning to the Vancouver Canucks, it was recently reported that Evander Kane had surfaced in the trade market. The 34-year-old right winger's agent was permitted to speak with other clubs to facilitate a deal, and there was talk that the Dallas Stars were among the interested parties.
Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News noted the Stars were seeking a top-six winger and mentioned their rumored interest in Kane. However, she felt that a better option could be Coleman, a Plano, Texas, native.
