NHL Rumor Roundup: Flames' Kadri, Sharks' Wennberg And Canadiens' Laine Face Uncertain Futures

The continuing struggles of the Calgary Flames have made Nazem Kadri the subject of near-constant media trade chatter.

Recent speculation claiming the 35-year-old center wouldn't be moved before his 1,000th NHL game has some observers wondering how long he'll remain with the Flames afterward.

TSN's Darren Dreger acknowledged the media-driven conjecture earlier this week. He believes there are other Canadian teams, such as the Montreal Canadiens, Vancouver Canucks and Toronto Maple Leafs (Kadri's former team), that could envision him in their lineups.

However, Kadri and his family enjoy living in Calgary. Dreger believes the veteran center won't be moving unless the Flames decide to reconstruct their roster.

Kadri also carried an average annual value of $7 million through 2028-29. While that's easier to move under a rising salary cap, it's still a burdensome contract to acquire. He also has a 13-team no-trade list, which limits potential trade partners. His age could also be a concern.

The struggling Flames aren't giving up on this season yet, so we can rule out a Kadri trade for now unless they get an eye-popping offer. However, that likelihood could increase if they remain mired in the bottom of the standings by January.

Meanwhile, the Canucks' search for a center could focus on a fellow Pacific Division club.

On Oct. 23, Dave Pagnotta of The Fourth Period claimed the Canucks inquired into the availability of San Jose Sharks center Alexander Wennberg. The 31-year-old is in the final season of a two-year contract with an average annual value of $5 million. He also has a 15-team approved trade list.

Pagnotta indicated a move wasn't considered imminent by the Canucks, but Wennberg was believed to be an option. He added that the Sharks forward wasn't the only center they were looking at.

The Hockey News' Adam Kierzenblat also pondered if Wennberg could be a trade target for the Canucks. Meanwhile, Izzy Cheung observed recent reports indicating the Canucks were linked to Boston Bruins center Pavel Zacha.

In Montreal, Patrik Laine's hope of a strong performance in his contract year recently suffered a significant blow. The 28-year-old Canadiens winger is expected to miss three or four months after undergoing surgery last weekend to repair an injured core muscle.

Laine carries an $8.7 million salary-cap hit, and he is eligible to become a UFA next summer. Sportsnet's Eric Engels believes he could have difficulty slotting back into the roster when he returns if the Canadiens remain healthy or add another forward to their lineup.

Given Laine's UFA status in July, Engels felt he could be peddled before the March 6 trade deadline. The Hockey News' Karine Hains believes the oft-injured Finnish sniper hasn't done enough to earn an extension with the Canadiens.

It's too early to determine Laine's fate when he returns to action. Nevertheless, his future in Montreal is murkier than when the season began.

