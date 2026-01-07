NHL Rumor Roundup: How Much For The Flyers To Re-Sign Zegras? Should The Canucks Shop DeBrusk?

Entering the new year, it was rumored that the Philadelphia Flyers were in contract extension talks with Christian Dvorak. On Monday, they announced the 29-year-old center agreed to a five-year deal worth an average annual value of $5.15 million.

With Dvorak under contract, the focus shifts to Trevor Zegras.

Acquired last summer from the Anaheim Ducks, the 24-year-old Zegras has regained the scoring touch that made him a promising young forward earlier in his career. He leads the Flyers with 41 points in as many games.

PuckPedia indicates that Zegras is slated to become an RFA with arbitration rights on July 1. He's currently earning an average annual value of $5.75 million. At his current rate of production, he could reach a career-best 82 points.

In a Jan. 3 mailbag segment, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic was asked what a contract extension for Zegras would look like. He thinks a five-year deal worth $45 million ($9-million cap hit) would be fair, making him the Flyers' highest-paid player and eligible for another lucrative contract at age 30.

Zegras' arbitration rights give him more leverage than he had during his contentious contract negotiations with the Ducks. Considering his role in the Flyers' improvement this season, things should go smoother for him this time.

Turning to the Vancouver Canucks, they're expected to be sellers after trading Quinn Hughes to the Minnesota Wild last month. They've made it known that they're willing to entertain offers for their pending UFA players, with Kiefer Sherwood garnering the most attention in the rumor mill.

Sportsnet's Michael Amato suggested a playoff contender should look into the availability of Jake DeBrusk. The versatile 29-year-old left winger is in the second season of a seven-year contract with a $5.5-million cap hit.

DeBrusk has struggled at times this season, but Amato believes his post-season experience would make him a good middle-six option for contenders seeking additional scoring depth.

With a full no-movement clause until the end of 2026-27, DeBrusk has full control over his situation. There's no indication the Canucks have asked him to waive that clause, but he might be willing to do so for the right club.

DeBrusk's average annual value is reasonable given the projected increases in the salary cap over the next two seasons. Still, clubs might balk at the remaining five years on his deal.

