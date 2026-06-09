NHL Rumor Roundup: Latest On Dylan Larkin, Matthew Knies And Robert Thomas
Dylan Larkin reportedly submits a three-team trade list. A proposed deal between the Maple Leafs and Canadiens involving Matthew Knies is likely off the table. And Blues center Robert Thomas is no longer believed to be trade bait.
The NHL rumor mill has been buzzing over potential destinations for Dylan Larkin since he submitted his trade request last week.
Last Friday, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic indicated the Larkin camp gave Detroit Red Wings management a short list of preferred landing spots. On Monday, Helene St-James of the Detroit Free Press reported it was a three-team list, with his preferences being the Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers.
LeBrun said Larkin's list could grow or change as this situation progresses. For now, it puts Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman at a disadvantage. Those limited options will make it difficult for him to get a decent return.
The Wild could be interested, and they have sufficient cap room ($12.7 million) to absorb Larkin's $8.7 million average annual cap. Michael Russo of The Athletic believes they could offer future first-round picks, as well as promising forward Danila Yurov and prospects Charlie Stramel, Hunter Haight or Adam Benak. However, he's uncertain if they would have to part with one of their quality roster players in the deal.
Cap space and return are a problem for the Golden Knights. They lack a first-round pick this year and have little to offer from their shallow prospect pool. However, they do have a reputation for ruthlessness and might be willing to dangle young right winger Pavel Dorofeyev if they think they might lose him to an offer sheet this summer.
The Panthers have more than $15 million in cap space for next season. However, a healthy chunk could be taken up by re-signing or replacing UFA goaltenders Sergei Bobrovsky and Daniil Tarasov, as well as re-signing RFA right winger Mackie Samoskevich.
George Richards of Florida Hockey Now observed that GM Bill Zito has a well-earned reputation for making big moves. He speculated that a pitch for Larkin could include "center Anton Lundell, perhaps Samoskevich and/or Sandis Valmanis."
Turning to the Toronto Maple Leafs, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman confirmed a report by Dave Pagnotta of The Fourth Period claiming Toronto nearly shipped Matthew Knies to the Montreal Canadiens at the trade deadline, only to have it fall through because it was filed one minute past the 3 p.m. ET deadline on March 6.
The report claimed the Maple Leafs would've received prospect Alexander Zharovsky, another prospect and two first-round draft picks.
While the Canadiens might like to revisit that deal, Friedman believes it's no longer possible since the Maple Leafs are now under new management.
Speaking of players no longer available, Robert Thomas was a fixture in the rumor mill at the trade deadline. However, Andy Strickland of FanDuel Sports Network reported Thursday the St. Louis Blues aren't looking to trade their first-line center.
Strickland expects Thomas will be on the Blues roster when training camp opens in September.
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