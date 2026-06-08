NHL Rumor Roundup: Updates On Red Wings' Dylan Larkin, More Canadiens Buzz
Plenty of trade chatter following Dylan Larkin's trade request from the Detroit Red Wings, plus the latest Montreal Canadiens trade speculation.
Speculation is growing over potential destinations for Dylan Larkin.
The 29-year-old Detroit Red Wings center's trade request last week set the rumor mill abuzz. With Larkin and Red Wings management keeping mum, the conjecture continues to build.
Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reported Friday that Wings GM Steve Yzerman received a short list of preferred trade destinations from the Larkin camp. He thinks that list could grow or change as this situation progresses.
Larkin's request puts Yzerman in a corner, but LeBrun felt we shouldn't underestimate his ability to get a solid return. He also suggested it would be advantageous for both sides to prevent this from dragging into training camp.
LeBrun's colleague, Max Bultman, believes Larkin's request complicated the Red Wings' off-season plans. They must now pursue a replacement for their first-line center, as well as find a second-line center, a top-line left wing and some scoring and toughness among their bottom six forwards.
Bultman wondered whether the Red Wings might be forced to rebuild rather than push for the playoffs next season. He also pondered what effect this could have on the future of left winger Alex DeBrincat, who is a year away from UFA eligibility.
As for trade destinations, LeBrun speculated that the Boston Bruins, Los Angeles Kings, Minnesota Wild and Montreal Canadiens could be among 12 to 15 potential suitors. Helene St-James of the Detroit Free Press, meanwhile, said Larkin's trade list has three teams: the Wild, Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers.
Michael Russo and Joe Smith of The Athletic believe the Wild will definitely pursue a trade for Larkin. Their colleague, Fluto Shinzawa, thinks the Bruins will look into it, but doubts they have sufficient trade capital to land him.
Stu Cowan of The Montreal Gazette felt that Larkin would be a good fit as the Canadiens' second-line center. He speculated that the Wings' asking price would start with top prospect Michael Hage. With the Habs emerging from their rebuild, Cowan thinks moving Hage is no longer unthinkable.
Montembeault, 29, lost the starting goalie job to Jakub Dobes. With promising Jacob Fowler filling the backup duties, Montembeault is the odd man out.
Montembeault has a year remaining on his contract. He carries a more affordable $3.15-million cap hit and lacks a no-trade clause.
With several NHL teams seeking experienced goalie depth for next season, Cowan believes the Canadiens shouldn't have much difficulty finding a trade partner willing to bet on a bounce-back season for Montembeault.
Kirby Dach also faces an uncertain future in Montreal.
The 25-year-old center is a pending RFA with arbitration rights. Injuries and inconsistency have plagued him since his acquisition from the Chicago Blackhawks four years ago.
Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports believes there is a market for Dach if the Canadiens decide to move him.
Lavoie pointed out that it would cost Montreal $4 million to qualify his rights. That could be too expensive for Habs management as they attempt to free up cap space to address other roster needs.
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