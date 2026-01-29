NHL Rumor Roundup: Latest On Senators And MacKenzie Weegar, Bobby McMann And Jeff Skinner

thehockeynews.com

Why It's More Likely The Maple Leafs Will Win The No. 1 Overall Pick Than Make The Playoffs

Following a disastrous 0-4-1 homestand that sunk Toronto to 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings, the Maple Leafs would have to go on a 17-11-1 just to get to 91 points, which was the cutoff for making the playoffs last season.