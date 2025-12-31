NHL Rumor Roundup: Latest Trade Buzz About The Flyers And Oilers' Andrew Mangiapane

The Philadelphia Flyers received some bad news earlier this month as winger Tyson Foerster will be sidelined for five months following recent surgery on his arm.

Daily Faceoff's Anthony Di Marco reported last week the Flyers are in the market for a scoring forward to replace Foerster for the rest of this season. He said they were in talks with the Minnesota Wild, claiming they had offered versatile forward Ryan Hartman.

Di Marco indicated that Wild GM Bill Guerin has some salary-cap flexibility after his recent acquisition of superstar defenseman Quinn Hughes from the Vancouver Canucks. He believes Guerin could move Hartman if he wants to make another impact move.

Hartman, 31, can play right wing or center and is under contract through 2026-27. PuckPedia indicates that he has an average annual value of $4 million and a 15-team no-trade list.

According to Di Marco, Guerin is interested in Flyers winger (and Minnesota native) Bobby Brink. The 24-year-old Brink is slated to become an RFA with arbitration rights next summer. His current cap hit is $1.5 million.

Di Marco felt the Flyers aren't in any rush to move Brink, but he might not fit into their plans given their depth on the wings.

Speaking of the Flyers, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported last Saturday that they're in contract talks with Christian Dvorak. The 29-year-old center joined them last summer on a one-year, $5.4 million deal. Because he's on that one-year contract, the earliest he can sign an extension is Jan. 1.

Dvorak has been a good fit with the Flyers this season, sitting third in scoring with 25 points in 37 games. Friedman claimed the consensus around the league is that the two sides will agree to a new deal soon.

These two teams could be good fits for Andrew Mangiapane if the Oilers end up moving him.

Meanwhile, in Edmonton, Andrew Mangiapane's short tenure with the Oilers could conclude by the end of this week at the earliest.

The 29-year-old left winger signed a two-year contract with the Oilers in July worth an average annual value of $3.6 million. He also has a full no-trade clause for this season.

It was thought that Mangiapane might regain the 40-point form he displayed during his final three seasons with the Calgary Flames. However, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal indicated that he struggled to produce despite seeing top six minutes during the first two months of this season.

Earlier this week, Elliotte Friedman wondered if Mangiapane could become the odd man out as the Oilers' roster gets healthier. The rumors grew after he was a healthy scratch from Monday's game against the Winnipeg Jets. Matheson's colleague, David Staples, felt that could be an indicator that a trade might be in the works.

