NHL Rumor Roundup: Nikita Kucherov Stuns Hockey World With Trade Request

Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2026 3:36 PMPublished Nov 2, 2026 3:36 PM
The hockey world is still coming to grips with Tampa Bay Lightning superstar Nikita Kucherov's trade request. While the Lightning insist they won't move him, there's already plenty of speculation about potential trade destinations if they change their mind.
Trade requests by NHL stars have become a trend this year. Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and left wing Brady Tkachuk had their requests honored, while Dylan Larkin is trying to force the Detroit Red Wings to move him by sitting out.
However, nobody expected the reigning Hart Trophy winner to do the same.
Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman broke the news on Friday that Nikita Kucherov wouldn’t re-sign with the Tampa Bay Lightning and asked to be traded.
Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois issued a statement acknowledging the report, adding they "unequivocally" had no intention of trading Kucherov. Head coach Jon Cooper claimed the 33-year-old superstar winger remained committed to being part of the team this season.
Speculation quickly emerged about what caused this stunning turn of events for Kucherov.
The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reported the trade request wasn't a ploy by Kucherov to force the Lightning to meet his asking price. LeBrun's colleague, Chris Johnston, claimed the two-time Hart winner sought a six-year extension worth an average annual value of $20 million.
LeBrun wondered if Kucherov might at some point follow Larkin's lead and withhold his services to pressure the Lightning into trading him. However, his agent, Dan Milstein, dismissed that possibility as unlikely.
Meanwhile, Friedman reported Saturday that the Lightning hope this situation will stabilize and Kucherov might change his mind, but those close to the winger claim he rarely does once his mind is made up.
Kucherov's contract contains a 10-team trade list. Friedman said he couldn’t find out which teams were on it. Nevertheless, he believed the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs could be among them if the Lightning change their minds about trading him.
thehockeynews.comThree Potential NHL Trade Destinations For Lightning Star Nikita KucherovNikita Kucherov is the latest NHL superstar to request a trade. While Tampa Bay Lightning GM Julien BriseBois says he has no intention of trading the reigning Hart Trophy winner, what destinations make the most sense?
LeBrun also felt the Canadiens could be on Kucherov's list and didn’t rule out the Vegas Golden Knights. He wondered if BriseBois might attempt to acquire Larkin and unsigned defenseman Simon Edvinsson from the Red Wings, with Kucherov getting flipped to another team in the deal.
Friedman's colleagues David Amber, Jason Bukala, and Devante Smith-Pelley also mused over possible destinations for Kucherov. Amber and Bukala suggested the Minnesota Wild, given their pursuit of Larkin, while Bukala also mentioned the Chicago Blackhawks.
The Hockey News' Eric Cruikshank proposed the Canadiens, Dallas Stars, and Utah Mammoth as potential landing spots. Stefen Rosner believed New York Islanders GM Mathieu Darche could be interested, citing his former ties to the Lightning. Jim Parsons pondered a deal with the Edmonton Oilers but felt there were too many obstacles.
Sean O'Leary of The Score included the Canadiens, Stars, Mammoth, and Vegas Golden Knights on his list, along with the defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes.
The Canadiens, Hurricanes, Mammoth, Islanders, and Blackhawks are mentioned because they have depth in tradeable assets and the cap space next season to sign him to an extension. However, that could upset their salary structures, making it difficult to complete their 23-man rosters.
If the Stars can't re-sign Jason Robertson before the trade deadline, perhaps they offer him to the Lightning for Kucherov. The Wild might do it if they fail to land Larkin and defenseman Quinn Hughes doesn't re-sign.
As for the Maple Leafs and Golden Knights, limited cap space and trade capital make them less likely destinations unless they’re willing to part with one of their high-priced stars.
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