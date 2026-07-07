NHL Rumor Roundup: No Golden Knights For Dylan Larkin; Latest On Nikishin And Wright

It's doubtful the Golden Knights can afford to acquire Dylan Larkin from the Detroit Red Wings. We also have the latest on Hurricanes defenseman Alexander Nikishin and Kraken center Shane Wright.
It's been over a month since Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin requested a trade, submitting a three-team list of preferred destinations to GM Steve Yzerman.
So far, there's no indication that Yzerman is close to honoring Larkin's request, although Adam Proteau of The Hockey News feels Yzerman must do so or risk Larkin's presence being an unnecessary distraction when the regular season begins in October.
The Vegas Golden Knights were among the clubs on Larkin's list. They have a well-earned reputation for acquiring big-name talent, but they're unlikely to land the Red Wings' center.
Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal believes the Golden Knights lack sufficient salary-cap space and the necessary assets to meet the Red Wings' asking price.
Webster noted the Golden Knights have two first-round picks in 2028, though the one they received from the New York Rangers is top-10 protected. However, the Red Wings want a center to replace Larkin rather than a return of draft picks and prospects.
The Golden Knights aren't parting with Jack Eichel, and the 33-year-old William Karlsson only has a year left on his contract. That leaves Tomas Hertl, but Webster pointed out that it's unlikely the Red Wings would be on his three-team trade list.
Turning to the Carolina Hurricanes, they aren't worried about defenseman Alexander Nikishin signing an offer sheet.
Nikishin, 24, is an RFA without arbitration rights, but he lacks the necessary NHL experience criteria to be eligible for an offer sheet.
Reports emerged following the Stanley Cup final that they could trade the young defenseman. The Rangers were reportedly interested, but that was before they acquired blueliners Marcus Pettersson and Sean Durzi last week.
Add the St. Louis Blues to the list of clubs considering Nikishin. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported Saturday that they were taking a long look at the young Hurricanes blueliner.
Meanwhile, in Seattle, the Kraken and center Shane Wright are about to part ways this summer.
Friedman reported that Wright's agent, Kurt Overhardt, said the Kraken have agreed to trade his 22-year-old client, hopefully to a team seeking a top young center.
Wright's age and potential could make him an enticing trade option. He's in the final season of his entry-level contract, which could draw interest from cap-strapped clubs looking for affordable depth at center. However, the Kraken reportedly seeks a "fair price" and won't be rushed into making a deal.
James Nichols of New Jersey Hockey Now suggested Wright as a Plan B option for the Devils if their attempt to sign away Barrett Hayton from the Utah Mammoth with an offer sheet should fail.
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