NHL Rumor Roundup: Updates On Jason Robertson, Dylan Larkin, Morgan Rielly And More

CHEK-TV's Rick Dhaliwal reported last Friday that a source told him the St. Louis Blues were "sniffing around" Pettersson. Despite the 27-year-old center's recent struggles, Dhaliwal said there are teams desperate for centers who believe they can turn him back into a point-per-game player. However, the Canucks aren't keen to retain any part of his $11.6 million average annual value to facilitate a trade.