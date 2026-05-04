NHL Rumor Roundup: Oilers' Early Playoff Exit Sparks Rumors About McDavid's And Nurse's Futures

The Edmonton Oilers elimination by the Anaheim Ducks from the Stanley Cup Playoffs has some observers pondering potential changes for the club.
The Edmonton Oilers' first-round exit from the 2026 NHL playoffs was a bitter disappointment to the team after back-to-back trips to the Stanley Cup final.
Oilers captain Connor McDavid didn't mince words about his club's performance. Speaking to reporters after the Anaheim Ducks eliminated his club in Game 6, McDavid said he felt they were an "average team with high expectations" throughout this season.
During the Oilers' dressing room cleanout on Saturday, center Leon Draisaitl said he felt they "were not trending in the right direction," adding they've taken "big steps backward."
McDavid agreed with his longtime teammate, saying he felt everyone, including himself and Draisaitl, could be better and must improve.
Those comments are chilling words for Oilers followers, considering McDavid's two-year contract extension begins on July 1.
It prompted speculation about his future in Edmonton and whether he'd finish his two-year deal with the Oilers.
There are whispers linking him to the Los Angeles Kings, although why he'd want to join a perennial "first round and out" team is anyone's guess, especially since they lack the trade capital and salary-cap space to land a superstar like McDavid.
McDavid made it clear that he wants to stay and win the Stanley Cup in Edmonton. However, he declined to comment on whether he'd play out the full term of his new contract with the Oilers. Another season as bad (or worse) than this one, and he could start to believe that his championship future lies elsewhere.
Meanwhile, Sean Gentille and Chris Johnston of The Athletic reported Oilers GM Stan Bowman will have his hands full addressing his roster's weaknesses this summer.
Finding a starting goaltender is a priority. Tristan Jarry has two years left on his contract, but he struggled to fill the starter's job. Backups Connor Ingram and Calvin Pickard are UFA-eligible this summer.
Few suitable options are available in this summer's free-agent market. Gentille and Johnston wondered if Bowman might pursue Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues or Adin Hill of the Vegas Golden Knights in the trade market.
The two pundits believe Bowman's biggest decision is what to do with Darnell Nurse, whose performance has declined in recent years.
The 31-year-old defenseman has four years left on his contract with an average annual value of $9.25 million and a full no-movement clause. If Bowman can convince Nurse to waive his clause, it would free up significant cap space to address their roster needs.
Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal also recommended attempting to move Nurse but admitted it won't be an easy process. He warned Oilers fans that they "need to be aware that you will not replace him for free." That could mean retaining part of his salary-cap hit, bundling him with other assets to make the deal more palatable or taking back a bad contract.
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