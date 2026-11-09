NHL Rumor Roundup: Penguins, Blackhawks Open For Business

Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2026 5:30 PMPublished Nov 9, 2026 5:30 PM
A difficult start to this season for the Pittsburgh Penguins and Chicago Blackhawks has forced both clubs into the trade market.
This season has been difficult for the Pittsburgh Penguins and Chicago Blackhawks thus far. As of Nov. 8, both teams sit 15th in their respective conferences.
That's sparked speculation that changes could be afoot to try to salvage the season before it’s too late.
On Saturday, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that the Penguins and Blackhawks are two teams to watch in the trade market.
Friedman said the Penguins want to get younger and faster. However, they have several veterans with no-trade protection and must determine which ones are willing to move and to where.
Last week, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Evgeni Malkin must submit a three-team trade list to management in January. He wondered if Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas would actually move the 40-year-old center. Dreger believes Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin could be interested, but only at the right price.
Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now listed Malkin, defensemen Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson, and winger Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust as trade candidates.
Of that group, Kingerski doubted that Malkin and Letang would be traded because they're approaching the end of their careers. Karlsson could draw interest, but his $10-million salary remains difficult to move. Rakell has an eight-team no-trade list, while Rust doesn't have any trade protection.
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Blackhawks Searching For Scoring Help
As for the Blackhawks, Friedman stated they've been "very active" in the trade market. He believes some of their extra picks in next year's draft could be in play, including the first-rounders they possess from the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers.
Friedman added that they've also been asked about some of their players who have played center. They could also be willing to move veteran forwards Jordan Greenway and Teuvo Teravainen.
Trade rumors have been brewing about the Blackhawks in recent weeks.
TSN's Chris Johnston reported last week that they’re in the market for forward depth. Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times stated that pressure is mounting on GM Kyle Davidson to do something to help his floundering team.
Jack Bushman of Chicago Hockey Now cited a recent report by Sportsnet's Frank Seravalli, which claimed the Blackhawks sought a "shoot-first scoring winger with size."
Bushman listed Philadelphia Flyers winger Owen Tippett and Washington Capitals forward Ivan Miroshnichenko as potential trade targets. Others included Columbus' Dmitri Voronkov, Vancouver's Drew O'Connor, and Rakell of the Penguins.
The Penguins and Blackhawks are dealing from a position of weakness. It won't be easy to find trade partners willing to help them, but they must try before the season slips away.
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