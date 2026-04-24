NHL Rumor Roundup: Proposed UFA Targets For The Maple Leafs, Latest On The Rangers
Who could the Toronto Maple Leafs pursue in the NHL UFA market? Meanwhile, New York Rangers management has dropped some hints about off-season targets.
The Toronto Maple Leafs' ownership made it clear that the club will not be rebuilding after they've hired their new GM.
Whoever gets the job will be tasked with retooling the roster in the hope of returning to playoff contention next season.
With over $22 million in salary-cap space for next season, the Maple Leafs have room to add a player or two via free agency this summer.
The depth of talent in the UFA pool is shallow, but Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun suggested several potential targets that he believes could help them.
Darryn Raddysh could be among them.
Koshan pointed out that the 30-year-old Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman had a career-best performance this season with 22 goals and 48 assists for 70 points. He acknowledged the risk of Raddysh being a one-year wonder but felt he could be a good addition on the Leafs blueline.
Koshan believes Alex Tuch of the Buffalo Sabres could fit in well on the Maple Leafs' top forward line. The 29-year-old power forward has scored 30-plus goals in three of the last four seasons, but his rumored asking price of over $10 million annually is expensive.
Former Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving attempted to acquire defenseman Rasmus Andersson before the Calgary Flames shipped him to the Vegas Golden Knights in January. Koshan believes Andersson or Raddysh would be more palatable if the Maple Leafs traded longtime blueliner Morgan Rielly.
Even with their cap space, the Maple Leafs could find themselves in a bidding war with other clubs should any one of those three players become available on July 1. That being said, it wouldn't be surprising if they all end up re-signing with their current clubs.
Koshan also included Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jacob Trouba, Edmonton Oilers winger Jack Roslovic and defenseman Connor Murphy on his list. However, it's doubtful that Trouba will return to a Canadian team, while Roslovic and Murphy won't provide much of a boost to the Maple Leafs' fortunes.
Turning to the New York Rangers, The Hockey News' Remy Mastey recently examined that club's potential off-season moves.
He pointed out that coach Mike Sullivan would like to add a puck-moving defenseman and some additional depth among the bottom six forwards. GM Chris Drury acknowledged Sullivan's wish list and also suggested he'd be open to adding a top-six forward.
Drury could use center Vincent Trocheck and defenseman Braden Schneider as trade bait to address those needs. Both players have frequently appeared in trade rumors this season, and it's believed Drury could peddle them as soon as the playoffs end.
Trocheck and Schneider have indicated they would prefer to remain with the Rangers. However, one or both could be playing elsewhere next season if Drury can find the right return to continue retooling his roster.
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