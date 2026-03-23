NHL Rumor Roundup: Rangers Could Find A Summer Market For Vincent Trocheck

The New York Rangers could find teams more receptive to meeting their asking price for Vincent Trocheck this summer. Meanwhile, there are new rumors and speculation about some NHL goalies.
Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported
last Thursday the lack of depth in this summer's free-agent pool
could work to the New York Rangers' advantage in their efforts to
move Vincent Trocheck.
Teams seeking depth at center will likely turn
to the trade market, which could make them more open to meet the
Rangers' asking price for the 32-year-old Trocheck than they were at
the trade deadline.
Trocheck has three more years remaining
on his contract with an average annual value of $5.625 million. He
has a 12-team no-trade list for this season, which becomes a 10-team
no-trade list on July 1. His preference is to
remain in the East.
Turning to the Florida Panthers, Sergei
Bobrovsky's status as a UFA on July 1
briefly made him the subject of trade rumors before
the deadline. However, they retained the 37-year-old goaltender with
the intention of re-signing him.
According to Friedman, those efforts
could get difficult. He reported the Bobrovsky camp at one point
sought a deal comparable to the one they
gave Brad Marchand last summer. He's the same age as Bobrovsky
and signed a six-year contract with an average annual value of $5.25 million.
The Panthers, however, reportedly
weren't willing to do that, so it remains to be seen where
negotiations go from there. A compromise could see Bobrovsky land a
two or three-year deal worth just over $5 million annually.
Binnington, 32, has one year left on
his contract with an average annual value of $6 million. He carries a 14-team no-trade
list for this season, but it becomes a 10-team no-trade clause on July 1.
It's believed
the Blues will meet with Binnington after
this season to discuss his future.
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