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NHL Rumor Roundup: Rangers Could Find A Summer Market For Vincent Trocheck

Lyle Richardson
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The New York Rangers could find teams more receptive to meeting their asking price for Vincent Trocheck this summer. Meanwhile, there are new rumors and speculation about some NHL goalies.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported last Thursday the lack of depth in this summer's free-agent pool could work to the New York Rangers' advantage in their efforts to move Vincent Trocheck.

Teams seeking depth at center will likely turn to the trade market, which could make them more open to meet the Rangers' asking price for the 32-year-old Trocheck than they were at the trade deadline.

Trocheck has three more years remaining on his contract with an average annual value of $5.625 million. He has a 12-team no-trade list for this season, which becomes a 10-team no-trade list on July 1. His preference is to remain in the East.

The Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes, Detroit Red Wings and Minnesota Wild were among the clubs linked to Trocheck in the rumor mill before the trade deadline. They could revisit their interest this summer.

Latest NHL Goaltending Speculation

Turning to the Florida Panthers, Sergei Bobrovsky's status as a UFA on July 1 briefly made him the subject of trade rumors before the deadline. However, they retained the 37-year-old goaltender with the intention of re-signing him.

According to Friedman, those efforts could get difficult. He reported the Bobrovsky camp at one point sought a deal comparable to the one they gave Brad Marchand last summer. He's the same age as Bobrovsky and signed a six-year contract with an average annual value of $5.25 million.

The Panthers, however, reportedly weren't willing to do that, so it remains to be seen where negotiations go from there. A compromise could see Bobrovsky land a two or three-year deal worth just over $5 million annually.

Meanwhile, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reported sources claimed the Carolina Hurricanes briefly checked in with the St. Louis Blues about goaltender Jordan Binnington. However, the discussions did go very far.

Binnington, 32, has one year left on his contract with an average annual value of $6 million. He carries a 14-team no-trade list for this season, but it becomes a 10-team no-trade clause on July 1.

It's believed the Blues will meet with Binnington after this season to discuss his future.

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