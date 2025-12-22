NHL Rumor Roundup: The Latest During The Holiday Roster Freeze

Christmas came early for fans of NHL trade rumors last Friday as two players previously mentioned in the Rumor Roundup were moved before the annual holiday roster freeze began.

The first was Phillip Danault as the Montreal Canadiens reacquired the 32-year-old center from the Los Angeles Kings for a 2026 second-round draft pick. Rumors linked him to the Canadiens, who were in the market for depth at center.

Mason Marchment was the other, as the Seattle Kraken shipped him to the Columbus Blue Jackets for two draft picks. It's the second time this year that the 30-year-old left winger was traded, having been dealt to the Kraken by the Dallas Stars last June.

With the holiday freeze in place until 12:01 am ET on Dec. 28, here's a quick look at the latest speculation.

The Edmonton Oilers might be in the market for another goalie after the recently acquired Tristan Jarry was placed on injured reserve last Friday. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman wondered if they might contact the Buffalo Sabres, who are keen to address their three-goalie scenario.

Friedman said the Oilers looked into signing Alex Lyon before he signed a two-year deal with the Sabres. He indicated they contacted the Sabres a couple of times earlier this season, adding he wouldn't be surprised if they called last Friday.

The Sabres are unlikely to part with Lyon anytime soon. He's on a hot streak right now with five straight wins, lifting his club to within striking distance of a wild-card berth in the Eastern Conference.

Turning to the St. Louis Blues, Jeremy Rutherford and Chris Johnston of The Athletic recently looked at which of their notable players could become trade candidates.

They believe Jordan Binnington could be moved if the Blues fall further out of contention in the New Year. He's got a year left on his contract and might not fit into their plans, plus he might welcome a change of scenery.

Justin Faulk also has a year left on his deal. The 33-year-old right-shot defenseman's play has improved this season, boosting his value in the trade market.

Blues captain Brayden Schenn has frequently surfaced in the rumor mill since last season. Rutherford and Johnston pointed out that the lack of quality centers in the trade market could make him a tempting trade target. However, the 34-year-old center's age and the decline in his performance this season might not make him as enticing as he was a year ago.

In Nashville, Predators center Ryan O'Reilly has reportedly garnered interest among clubs seeking depth at center.

However, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reported those teams were informed by the Predators that the 34-year-old O'Reilly isn't yet ready to consider a trade. He lacks no-trade protection, but the Predators are treating him as though he does.

Happy holidays, everyone. This column will return on Dec. 29.

