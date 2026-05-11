NHL Rumor Roundup: The Latest Flyers Speculation, Plus NHL Draft Buzz

The Philadelphia Flyers could turn to this summer's trade market to add a high-end center and a puck-moving defenseman. Meanwhile, several NHL teams could be willing to move their first-round picks.
The Philadelphia Flyers had an arguably successful season despite being swept from the second round of the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs.
They exceeded expectations by qualifying for the playoffs and eliminating the Pittsburgh Penguins from the opening round.
GM Daniel Briere must be pleased that his club's improvement is ahead of schedule. Nevertheless, he has some business to take care of this summer in preparation for next season.
ESPN.com's Kristen Shilton noted that Briere must re-sign RFAs Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale. They have more than $38.5 million in projected cap room for 2026-27 with 17 active roster players under contract, giving them plenty of room to re-sign those key players and to make some off-season additions to bolster their lineup.
The Hockey News' Sam Carchidi believes the Flyers need a high-end center and a defenseman who can quarterback the power play. Given the slim pickings in this summer's UFA pool, Carchidi thinks Briere could turn to the trade market to address those needs by drawing on his depth on the wing.
William James of Philly Hockey Now noted the uncertainty swirling about Auston Matthews' future with the Toronto Maple Leafs. If the 28-year-old superstar center were willing to accept a trade to Philadelphia, James wondered whether the Flyers could afford what would be a high asking price from the Leafs.
The Flyers have plenty of promising young players on their roster, including wingers Porter Martone, Matvei Michkov and Alex Bump, who might interest the Maple Leafs. Veteran right winger Owen Tippett frequently surfaced in this season's rumor mill. They also have several promising prospects.
However, Briere might prefer targeting a center with a more affordable long-term contract who won't cost a king's ransom to acquire.
Meanwhile, the San Jose Sharks' willingness to listen to trade offers for their first-round pick (second overall) in this year's draft could draw plenty of interest from clubs lacking a first-rounder or those hoping to move up in the order.
The Sharks might not be the only club willing to peddle their first-round picks in this year's draft.
Sportsnet's Ryan Dixon wondered whether the Winnipeg Jets might consider moving their pick (eighth overall) for immediate roster help. He cited their need for a second-line center and their Stanley Cup aspirations.
George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reported speculation suggesting that Panthers GM Bill Zito could use his pick (ninth overall) as trade bait. Zito has traded every first-round pick since selecting Mackie Samoskevich in 2021, but he might retain this one because he has no first-rounders again until 2029.
James Nichols of New Jersey Hockey Now cited the Devils' woeful offensive stats this season as justification for peddling their pick (12th overall) for a scoring forward. His suggested trade targets included Matthew Knies of the Maple Leafs, Jordan Kyrou of the St. Louis Blues, Jason Robertson of the Dallas Stars and Alex DeBrincat of the Detroit Red Wings.
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