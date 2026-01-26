NHL Rumor Roundup: The Latest New York Rangers Trade Buzz

The New York Rangers' recent announcement of their rebuilding plans has generated speculation about where Artemi Panarin will end up.
Panarin, 34, is in the final season of his contract and is UFA-eligible on July 1. The playmaking left winger carries a cap hit of $11.6 million and a no-movement clause.
Rangers GM Chris Drury recently informed Panarin that the club isn't offering him a contract extension. They're willing to work with him to find a suitable trade destination. According to The Athletic's Peter Baugh, the veteran winger hasn't disclosed any preferred landing spots yet.
Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported Saturday that the Rangers would like a return for Panarin comparable to what the New York Islanders received from the Colorado Avalanche in the Brock Nelson trade last summer. Center Calum Ritchie and a conditional first-round pick were part of that package.
Baugh noted that Panarin's willingness to sign a contract extension with any team he's traded to will be worth monitoring. It would take him off this summer's free-agent market and result in a better return for the Rangers.
Friedman believes several clubs would be interested in Panarin if he's willing to sign an extension. He mentioned the Anaheim Ducks, noting Panarin's previous history with coach Joel Quenneville. The Los Angeles Kings might be a suitor once they determine what direction they're going in, while the Washington Capitals could also be among them.
The Hockey News' Adam Proteau believes acquiring Panarin would be the right move for the Kings. He pointed out that they have the cap space next season to meet the winger's salary demands and to build the team around him.
Baugh also noted the trade conjecture swirling around Alexis Lafreniere. The 24-year-old winger is in the first year of a seven-year contract with an average annual value of $7.45 million, and lacks no-trade protection until 2027. Chosen first overall in the 2020 NHL draft, he's struggled to meet expectations as a reliable scoring winger.
If the Rangers trade Lafreniere, Baugh believed they would want a young player in return. However, he felt they could hang onto him, partly because his trade value is low right now. Meanwhile, Elliotte Friedman acknowledged some speculation linking Lafreniere to his hometown Montreal Canadiens, but felt the Rangers would seek an asking price worthy of his status as a first-overall pick.
Lafreniere can play either wing, but left wing is his strong side. He might not be a fit with the Canadiens, who have Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky as left wingers on their top-two lines. His cap hit makes him too expensive for the cap-strapped Habs to take on.
Braden Schenider has become the topic of media trade rumors. On Jan. 22, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reported the San Jose Sharks are believed to be interested in the 24-year-old Rangers blueliner.
Schneider is in the final season of a two-year contract with an average annual value of $2.2 million. He's slated to become an RFA with arbitration rights on July 1.
